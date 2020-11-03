Brooks LeCompte had to get creative in recruiting for Western Kentucky's cross country program after arriving to be the team's head coach in late January, and shortly thereafter while having to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
His recruitment includes trying to find runners both locally and around the globe, but sometimes the runners find him.
"I get plenty of emails from kids, let's put it that way," LeCompte said in a preseason Zoom conference.
One email the first-year WKU head coach received over the summer was from Rory O'Connor, a recent Bullitt East High School graduate, but it was different than most LeCompte gets.
O'Connor didn't run cross country in high school, but after LeCompte vetted her, she was invited to join the team, and this fall became the Lady Toppers' best runner.
"It was so surreal," O'Connor said Monday. "It's nothing I think I ever would have expected to happen. I came in knowing that hopefully I would do well and I would be up there in the team, but I didn't expect to do as well as I did.
" ... It was really nerve-racking at first because I had never raced before. The feeling of racing is just something I could never describe. It's just so much fun and I'm so glad I came here because I found my passion and it's so, so great."
O'Connor ran one year of cross country in eighth grade "because her friends were doing it and that was the thing to do, I guess," LeCompte said in a preseason interview. She didn't continue, but played soccer at Bullitt East, where the forward had two goals and an assist each of her junior and senior seasons.
She kept running after the season to stay in shape, and eventually ran a race because she could win bread if she finished in the top portion of the field and she "really wanted some of that bread," she said on episode 31 of WKU's Beyond the Hill podcast. From there, she decided to run a half marathon in March, trained with her dad and finished second.
The thought of running cross country in college stayed in her mind, and people had told her she should try to walk on. After talking to other runners – including her father and his friends while at the lake around the Fourth of July – O'Connor went to Google, searched for WKU cross country and sent the email to LeCompte. He texted her and they set up a Zoom call, where he asked what made her decide she wanted to run.
"She said, 'Oh, I ran a half marathon,' and she told me the time she ran, and I was like, 'Oh wow, really? You really ran that?' And she was like, 'Yeah,' and I said, 'OK, when you go for a run, what kind of pace do you run?' And she was like, 'Oh, I usually run about a seven-minute pace per mile,' and I was like, 'OK, that's pretty fast. I don't have a lot of kids do that. Well OK, do you run like two miles when you do that?' And she said, 'No, I usually run like eight miles,' and I was, 'Oh, OK.'
"I started asking more questions about how she runs, and she was still really naive. She didn't know how good that was, but I knew how good it was and I was like, 'OK, OK, I think I've got a spot for you. Just hold on, let me send you some training here and let's see how it goes.' "
With several new runners in his first season and goals set to improve upon the team's 12th-place finish at the previous season's Conference USA championship, LeCompte had high hopes for O'Connor entering the season and believed she would be one of his top runners.
"The way she's running now, she probably would have been one of the, if not the, top cross country runner in Kentucky in high school, which is just odd that she didn't even actually do it at all," LeCompte said before the season. "She's going to be someone I could see being a national-level kid in the next two or three years, but right now, she's already one of my top runners as a freshman having never competed in it before."
It didn't take long for her impact to be felt in a season that was originally in doubt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sept. 7, WKU announced it would compete in an abbreviated season, which began Sept. 18 at Appalachian State with a 5K in the Mountains to Sea Open.
"I think she didn't know what to expect, and I didn't want to put a lot of expectation," LeCompte said. "I liked the little bit of naiveness she did have going into it – I liked that, to say the least, because I think a lot of kids, sometimes they end up learning too much, I think they end up knowing too much, and sometimes it can tend to negate their performance if they're putting these expectations, especially for someone like that who had never raced before."
Instead, LeCompte told her to stay with some of her teammates because she knew from practice she could run with them. After about halfway, she had moved up to WKU's top position in the race, and in what LeCompte called "less than ideal conditions" in Boone, N.C., O'Connor finished in the top 10 in the 40-runner field. Her time of 18 minutes, 30.07 seconds landed her ninth, just 0.01 seconds behind Charlotte's Sophia Ritter.
"I didn't expect a top 10, but I did expect her to be in that top 15 or 20. I definitely thought she would be at least my number three, if not number two girl," LeCompte said. "For her to be number one definitely was surprising, but I knew she was just as good as any other girl I had on my team at the time."
O'Connor continued learning as the season progressed, and continued to lead the Lady Toppers.
In the Live in Lou Classic Blue 5K race on Oct. 3 at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park, she placed 16th in the 157-person field with a time of 18 minutes, 39.40 seconds. Competing in her first-ever 6K at Veterans Park in Hoover, Ala., on Oct. 16 in the Blazer Classic, she came in 22nd among 77 finishers with a time of 23 minutes, 18.68 seconds.
She returned to the same course for her second 6K Saturday, where she set a personal best time of 23 minutes, 4.45 seconds and finished 36th of 83 runners as the Lady Toppers improved one place in the team standings from the year prior.
"I feel pretty good about my performance," O'Connor said. "I'm pretty happy with how I did. In conference, I didn't place as high as I was hoping, but I was really excited with my time because I did drop a lot from my previous 6K, and I was a little nervous, especially the first 6K because I had never raced that before, but coach was telling me how this was more toward my strength – the 6K – because I'm definitely more of a distance person."
With the fall competition now over, her sights are set on the future. O'Connor is looking forward to running track for the first time and hopes to try new events to see where she's strong and where she can improve, and has the goal of running a sub-18 minutes 5K next year.
And after emerging as a leader in her first cross country season, the future looks bright for O'Connor.
"I would say this was a great start to her career at WKU, and I've told her this is probably the least-successful semester she'll have – I only see bigger and greater things happening for her in the sequential semesters and training cycles and seasons that will happen after this," LeCompte said. "The future is definitely very bright for Rory."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.