The dream is coming true for Blue Smith.
On Saturday afternoon, Smith will run out onto that turf field knowing he'll soon be playing in "the Horseshoe," Ohio Stadium — just like he planned it all those years growing up in Huber Heights, Ohio.
So the dream will come true, even if some of the particulars — OK, most all of the particulars — are not precisely what Smith envisioned coming out of high school as a highly-rated four-star recruit.
The uniform is different, for starters. Smith expected to be adorned in the scarlet and gray of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Instead, it's the red and white of Western Kentucky that Smith will be wearing when he makes his return to Columbus for Saturday's 3 p.m. matchup against the No. 6-ranked Buckeyes.
"It's a dream for every Ohio kid to play football at Ohio State, but everybody's road is different," Smith said. "I'm here now. I'm here to help us win games, help us do what we need to do. I'm excited — I'm excited to get back up there, excited to finally get my hands on some guys man and have a say in the game, finally.
" ... Full circle, man. This is my sixth year of college, so it's a full circle moment for me. I'm just blessed to be back up here. There's a lot of love between me and those guys still, so I know they're always rooting for me, I'm always rooting for them."
Ohio State is where Smith began his college journey, playing his first season under former head coach Urban Meyer. Smith played sparingly in just three games as a freshman at Ohio State, and when Meyer announced his retirement after that 2018 season Smith thought he should move on too.
Smith stayed in state, signing with Cincinnati. He spent four seasons with the Bearcats, playing some but never all that much. After five years of college, Smith had all of seven catches for 81 yards — and no touchdowns.
A coaching change at Cincinnati prompted Smith to try the NCAA transfer portal one more time for his sixth-year season.
It wasn't long before Smith heard from WKU assistant wide receivers coach Zak Mizell, and Hilltoppers starting quarterback Austin Reed soon after — take a chance on us, and we'll take a chance on you.
The mutual attraction makes perfect sense — Smith is still the physical presence he's always been at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. He has that rare size and speed to go with it — but before this season, precious little to show for all that potential.
WKU (2-0) offered a high-powered offense led by Reed, who tallied more passing yards than anyone in NCAA Division I last year under the guidance of head coach Tyson Helton and his staff. The Hilltoppers were productive and successful, and offered Smith the chance to be both.
"This is the best decision I've ever made, man," Smith said. "This is the first time in my life where Blue can be Blue, you know what I mean? I don't have to be anybody else when I walk into this building. They accept me for who I am and they know what I've been through. They know when I chose to come here, I was going to work. They knew that every day is personal, every day I'm working to get better for these guys — you know, these guys took a big jump on me. Not playing much at my last two schools was a big sacrifice, so that's just something I've got to remember when I'm coming into work every day."
WKU (2-0) showcased Smith in its season-opening victory against South Florida, when he caught five passes for 50 yards.
Then in Saturday's 52-22 win against Houston Christian, a milestone moment arrived for Smith when he caught his first career touchdown pass -- a 20-yard strike from Reed in the first quarter on a go route.
Smith credits Reed with making this last transition the best one.
"I didn't know what to expect game-wise, practice-wise," Smith said. "I've never been a 1. And sometimes I get down, sometimes I try to be a little too perfect and it doesn't work out in my favor. Austin always is there just to bring me back -- just like 'you're here for a reason. We brought you here to make plays and you're going to make them.' Just giving me confidence every day and making sure I'm good."
With the Hilltoppers banged up at the wide receiver position -- top threats Malachi Corley, Dalvin Smith and Michael Mathison are all recovering from injury -- Blue Smith's number might be called more than ever before.
At the least, he expects to play against the Buckeyes -- something that didn't happen in 2019 during his first year at Cincinnati, when he never got off the bench in the Bearcats' 42-0 loss. Blue Smith has started both of WKU's games this season.
"Saturday is real personal for me," Smith said. "I didn't get a chance to go against them my first time around at my last school, so that broke my heart. This one is real, real personal for me."