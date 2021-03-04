The Western Kentucky men's golf team recorded one of its lowest 18-hole scores of the season in Thursday’s opening round of the Sea Palms Invitational hosted by Western Carolina after shooting even-par 284 as a team. The Hilltoppers were led in scoring by sophomore Luke Fuller.
The Mount Sterling native shot a 3-under 68 in the first round at the par-72, 6,608-yard Sea Palms Golf Course. The sophomore tallied four birdies and just one bogey in the first 18 holes of the tournament. It ties his career best of 3-under 69 that he shot just a few weeks ago at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate. He is tied for sixth headed into Friday’s round.
Just behind Fuller is senior Caleb O’Toole. The co-captain is tied for 21st at even-par 71. He carded 13 pars on the day and is two shots out of the top 15 in the field. Joining O’Toole in the top 30 individually is freshman Connery Meyer. The Georgia native shot 1-over 72 on Thursday and is tied for 27th.
Redshirt senior Tom Bevington finished at 2-over 73, while graduate senior Christian Tooley carded a 3-over 74. They are tied for 36th and 46th, respectively.
As a team, WKU is sixth, just six shots outside the top three and nine shots off team leader Kennesaw State. The Tops will tee off for the second round Friday at 7:30 a.m. CT as a fivesome once again.
