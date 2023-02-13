Westen Kentucky senior captain Luke Fuller logged a career-best 4-under 67 in the first round of the Hal Williams Collegiate on Monday in Mobile, Ala.
The second round was suspended due to darkness as multiple golfers had up to three holes left to play.
Through the opening round, Fuller was tied for fourth with the career-low number. The Mount Sterling native managed the entire round with bogey-free golf, logging just four birdies out on the par-71, 7,168-yard Magnolia Grove Crossings Course.
Fuller birdied his second hole of the day along with three in four holes midway through his round.
The second lowest Hilltopper in the first round was sophomore Riley Grindstaff, who turned in an even-par 71. He was tied for 32nd entering the latter 18 of the day.
Fifth-year Senior Landon Carner carded a 2-over 73 on Monday morning and was tied for 51st in the 84-man field. WKU’s final score of the day was a 6-over 77 as both junior Connery Meyer and sophomore Stephen Warren turned in that number.
WKU as a team was tied for 11th after the first round and sits in 12th, unofficially, with three holes to play in the second round.
The Hilltoppers and the rest of the field will finish the second round on Tuesday morning and go straight into final-round action.