Western Kentucky's men's golf team was led by junior Luke Fuller in the final day of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate hosted by Louisiana Tech as he tied his career-low, 4-under 68.
He moved up 43 spots on the individual leaderboard in the final day of competition. WKU finished 18th as a squad after posting a final-round, 14-over 302 in Choudrant, La.
"Tough day for us as a team," WKU men's golf coach Chan Metts said in a news release. "We had a few guys put together rounds throughout the tournament but just couldn't quite get four scores in together this week. I saw some good golf from everyone at times and feel good about where we are headed if we can just keep improving. I'm looking forward to getting back to Bowling Green to begin qualifying for our next event. We have a long way to go, but the ability is there with this team. We just need to learn to put it together and close out rounds."
Fuller improved by nine shots between rounds two and three to post a 4-under 68 on Tuesday afternoon. He logged five birdies, one bogey and 12 pars in the final 18 holes. The Mount Sterling native tied for 33rd on the leaderboard out of 119 individuals.
Freshman Riley Grindstaff carded a 4-over 76 to close out his first event as a Hilltopper. He tied for 40th at 3-over 219 for the entire Intercollegiate.
Fifth-year senior Jack Poole shot a final-round, 6-over 78 to count for the Hilltoppers. Freshmen Stephen Warren and Elliott Pope both carded 8-over 80s to round out WKU's scoring.
WKU will take a week pause before heading back out to the course for the Graeme McDowell Invitational hosted by UAB on Sept. 27-28.