Western Kentucky men's golfers Luke Fuller and Caleb O’Toole continued to lead the Hilltoppers in the final round of the Georgia Southern Individual Collegiate. The pair finished tied for 25th at the par-72, 6,876-yard Georgia Southern University Golf Course.
For the second consecutive day, Fuller and O’Toole led the WKU individuals, each firing a final-round 3-over 75 for a 54-hole total of 225. This is the first time either Fuller or O’Toole have finished in the top-25 this season, and the sixth consecutive event WKU has had at least one top-25 finisher.
Redshirt sophomore Dawson McDaniel finished with WKU’s best final round score at 2-over 74. McDaniel improved his scores each round, tying for 39th with a two-day total of 233.
Finishing one stroke behind McDaniel was Tom Bevington. The senior recorded WKU’s third 3-over 75 of the day to tie for 41st at a total of 234. Junior Jack Poole fired a final-round 82 to finish in 54th.
Junior Chase Landrum finished out the event with an 8-over 80 to shoot a 52-hole score of 244.
WKU is back in action for its first team event of the spring season on Feb. 10. The squad will travel to Mobile, Ala., for the Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate hosted by South Alabama.
Results – Final
T25. Luke Fuller – 74, 76, 75 – 225
T25. Caleb O’Toole – 73, 77, 75 – 225
T39. Dawson McDaniel – 84, 75, 74 – 233
T41. Tom Bevington – 76, 83, 75 – 234
54. Jack Poole – 81, 78, 82 – 241
T58. Chase Landrum – 82, 82, 80 – 244
