Western Kentucky senior captain Luke Fuller fired a 4-under par 67 on the opening day of the Sea Palms Invitational hosted by Western Carolina and ws tied for seventh in the 120-man field on Thursday in St. Simons Island, Ga.
WKU is tied for fourth just four shots out of the lead after shooting 9-under 275 on the day.
Fuller got as low as five-below at the par-71, 6,664-yard Sea Palms Course on Thursday as he fired off five birdies in six holes. He added up seven total on the day and finished at 4-under 67 due to a bogey on his final hole. He’s just one shot off the top five and three off the lead.
Redshirt sophomore Nic Hofman posted a 3-under 68. He had two eagles in his first four holes. A tricky 11th hole pushed him back up to even-par before he made three birdies in his final six holes to get back below par. He is tied for 13th on the leaderboard.
All four of WKU’s counting scores were below par on Thursday as sophomore Riley Grindstaff and junior Connery Meyer rounded it out with a pair of 1-under 70s. Grindstaff closed out his round with three straight birdies, while Meyer carded birdies on holes 11, 12 and 13. The duo is tied for 31st overall.
Fifth-year senior Landon Carner and individual Aaron Pha turned in even-par 71s on the day and are tied for 42nd individually.
WKU led the day on par 5s at a combined 13-under on those holes. The Hilltoppers’ four counting scores were a combined 6-under on the back nine on the day.
WKU will tee off for the second round at 6:10 a.m. CT off of Hole 10 on Friday morning.