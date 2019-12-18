Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... KENTUCKY RIVER AT LOCKPORT LOCK ROLLING FORK RIVER NEAR BOSTON GREEN RIVER AT MUNFORDVILLE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY GREEN RIVER AT ROCHESTER AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...CARROLL... HARDIN...HART...HENRY...MUHLENBERG...NELSON...OHIO...OWEN...WARREN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 9:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 29.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 30.8 FEET BY THIS EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 30.0 FEET...SEVERAL COUNTY ROADS FLOOD NEAR WOODBURY. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 30.8 FEET ON MAR 21 2008. &&