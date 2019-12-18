It was Jeremiah Gambrell who was specifically called out by his head coach as the player expected to make the most of an opportunity when it inevitably came.
WKU men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury knew that time would come in an exhibition Tuesday against Kentucky Wesleyan. Even when he was dealing with an illness, Gambrell didn’t miss out.
WKU’s redshirt freshman guard was effective in 22 minutes off the bench, a sure sign confirming what Stansbury said he’ll need from the guard as players move up in the rotation since the season-ending injury to center Charles Bassey.
Gambrell scored 11 points in those 22 minutes and had three assists without a turnover. He led the Hilltoppers with a 3-of-6 mark on 3-pointers and hit 4-of-7 shots from the field.
“I thought it was great for the first time finally playing a lot and getting in the flow of everything,” Gambrell said after the exhibition. “Kind of different for me, I didn’t get to play at all. Right now, I’m trying to get used to how it was and getting back to how it was before.”
Gambrell was one of three guards Stansbury is leaning on to bring consistency at the point position now that it’s official they won’t have senior Kenny Cooper eligible to man that position this season.
Junior Taveion Hollingsworth and freshman Jordan Rawls were efficient in that role in the exhibition, combining for 12 assists against four turnovers. But those two have already been splitting those responsibilities this year – it’s Gambrell that needed the minutes.
Although Tuesday’s exhibition statistics won’t be official, the experience of playing well when called upon, Stansbury believes, will serve his young guard well in important games coming up.
“Jeremiah has bene sick the last three days and hasn’t felt really well, but he found a way to tough it out,” Stansbury said. “There’s no substitute for confidence. That’s one of the best weapons you can have is to believe and have confidence.
“Take a guy like Jeremiah that hasn’t had a lot of success yet or an opportunity to play. As a player and a coach, it helps both. As a player, he knows he’s going to play now. As a coach, we know we’re going to play him, so that helps everybody mentally. The more he plays, the more comfortable he’ll get. We need him to add to every night like this.”
The most minutes Gambrell had seen until Tuesday were 12 minutes against Campbellsville where he scored five points. He appeared in seven of the team’s 10 contests prior to the exhibition.
The 6-foot-2 native of Houston only appeared in four games as a true freshman while dealing with multiple stress fractures in his leg. He totaled 23 minutes in those four contests and was redshirted the rest of the year while not practicing much at all.
“It’s been good and a learning process, too,” Gambrell said. “I’ve just been working every day as I can and get better. … It felt great, knowing I can produce and help the team out. Coach has been wanting to get me in all year and been telling me that I had a chance and I got to come in and play big minutes and help the team out.”
That confidence from an exhibition will serve Gambrell and other guards well with two key nonconference contests coming up, starting with a trip to Rhode Island on Saturday and a Dec. 28 home game against Belmont.
Gambrell’s insertion into the rotation should theoretically help other guards moving up a position on the floor as WKU works out ways to guard the loss of Bassey in the post. His contributions were certainly noticed by others on Tuesday.
“It’s not easy to do what Jeremiah has done but he’s stuck in there and had a great attitude about it and when his name was called, he played well,” senior guard Camron Justice said. “I was impressed with him. That’s one game and we have a whole year to go and those guys will be ready.”
