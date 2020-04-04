Western Kentucky men's basketball could have its first roster shift of the offseason.
Redshirt freshman Jeremiah Gambrell has entered the transfer portal, according to the Twitter account @VerbalCommits.
Gambrell, a Houston native, spent two seasons with the Hilltoppers and averaged 1.3 points in 27 games for his career. He played sparingly off the bench this season, averaging 6.3 points per game while totaling just 31 points and 22 rebounds.
He scored a career-high seven points at Middle Tennessee on Jan. 11 and had a key layup in overtime against Louisiana Tech on Feb. 27 in the Hilltoppers' 95-91 comeback win.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard didn't play in the final two games of the year before the season was cut short during the C-USA Tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gambrell appeared in just four games in the 2019-20 season, but dealt with multiple stress fractures in his leg before being redshirted the rest of the year.
