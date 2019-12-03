Western Kentucky (6-2) at Wright State (6-2)
- Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio
- Online Stream: ESPN+
- Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network
Probable starters
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (12.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, g-sr. (13.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (9.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (12.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, so. (15.5 ppg, 9.6 rpg)
Wright State - Bill Wampler, f, 6-6, sr. (15.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Loudon Love, c, 6-8, jr. (13.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg); Jaylen Hall, g, 6-5, so. (10.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Cole Gentry, g, 5-10, sr. (9.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Tanner Holden, g, 6-6, fr. (9.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg)
- Coaches: Rick Stansbury (68-44, fourth year; 361-210 overall), Western Kentucky; Scott Nagy (72-38 fourth season; 482-278 overall), Wright State
- Series Record: Western Kentucky leads the all-time series 1-0 (The Hilltoppers won the last and only meeting 78-60 on Dec. 2, 2017).
- Last time out: Western Kentucky lost 71-54 to then-No. 2 Louisville on Friday in Nashville; Wright State defeated Miami (Ohio) 71-66 last Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.