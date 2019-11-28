Western Kentucky (6-1) vs. No. 2 Louisville (6-0)
- 4 p.m. Friday; Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
- Online Stream: CBS Sports Network on Facebook
- Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network
Probable starters
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (11.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, g-sr. (14.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (10.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (13.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, so. (15.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg)
Louisville - Jordan Nwora, f, 6-7, jr. (21.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg); Ryan McMahon, g, 6-0, r-sr. (12.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg); Steven Enoch, c, 6-10, r-sr. (11.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg); Dwayne Sutton, f, 6-5, r-sr. (10.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg); Darius Perry, g, 6-2, jr. (6.8 ppg, 6.3 apg)
- Coaches: Rick Stansbury (68-43 fourth year; 361-209 overall), Western Kentucky; Chris Mack (26-14 second season; 241-111 overall), Louisville.
- Series Record: Louisville leads the all-time series 40-39 (Louisville won the last meeting 78-56 in Louisville on Dec. 19, 2015).
- Last time out: Western Kentucky won 69-64 against Fordham in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Monday; Louisville defeated Akron 82-76 on Sunday.
