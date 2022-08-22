It’s game week on The Hill.
Western Kentucky is scheduled to be the first FBS team to kick off the 2022 season when it gets underway at 11 a.m. Saturday against Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The game is set to be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.
“Game week’s here. Really excited, team’s really excited. Looking forward to the home opener,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “What a great opportunity. First college football game of the 2022 season. Get to showcase our brand and be on a great platform. Just very excited and ready for this week.”
The Hilltoppers’ Week 0 matchup kicks off a slate of 13 regular-season games this fall for the program. With the late kickoff time announced Thursday for Saturday’s game between New Mexico State and Nevada, WKU officially became the first FBS team scheduled to play this season.
WKU snapped a three-game losing streak in season openers last year when it steamrolled UT Martin at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Hilltopper offense – after finishing as one of the worst nationally in 2020 – erupted in the 59-21 win, and eventually finished the season second in the country in both scoring offense and total offense.
The Hilltoppers will have a new-look team – Tyson Summers took over as defensive coordinator and Ben Arbuckle is calling plays as co-offensive coordinator, with Austin Reed leading the way after being named starting quarterback last week – after going 9-5 last fall with a Conference USA East Division title and Boca Raton Bowl victory.
Helton is the first WKU head coach since David Elson from 2003-09 to spend more than three seasons at WKU and has gone 23-15 in his first three seasons.
Despite WKU’s success and a projection to finish third in C-USA – the league is going without divisions this year – Helton and the Hilltoppers aren’t overlooking their FCS foe. While WKU cruised by the Skyhawks last year, it struggled in recent history against lower-division programs, narrowly escaping against Chattanooga in 2020 after falling to Central Arkansas to open the Helton era in 2019 and losing to Maine in the 2018 home opener.
“I just want to win. I don’t care how we win,” Helton said. “It would be nice to say, ‘Oh yeah, you had a dominant win.’ I think it’s going to take everything we have. I think our football team better show up and have their best game or we’ll all be disappointed. We better have our jaw set.”
Austin Peay makes the move to the ASUN Conference from the Ohio Valley this fall, and was one of the top FCS teams as recently as 2019 when it advanced to the FCS quarterfinals after struggling to put together winning seasons for much of the decade-plus prior. Scotty Walden was hired in November 2020, and the Governors have gone 10-7 since the start of the spring 2021 season FCS programs played due to the COVID-postponed 2020 fall season. Austin Peay went 6-5 last fall and was second in the OVC with a 4-2 mark.
“I think it’s going to be a really competitive game. Scotty’s done a really good job there. He’s building something special there. I know he’ll have his team ready to play for sure,” Helton said. “It’s going to be a really good test for us. ... The first game, there’s a lot of unknowns. You’re trying to figure each other out. We’ve got to start fast, but I expect it to be a four-quarter game for sure.”