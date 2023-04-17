Western downs Evansville 6-2
Buy Now

Western Kentucky’s Tristin Garcia (7) makes contact during the Hilltoppers 6-2 win over Evansville on Tuesday night at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green.(Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)

 Caleb Lowndes

DALLAS – Western Kentucky University baseball infielder Tristin Garcia has been named the Conference USA Hitter of the Week, as announced by league officials Monday afternoon.