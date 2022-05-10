Western Kentucky pitcher Shelby Nunn pitches to Alabama first baseman Kaylee Tow in WKU's 3-1 win over No. 5 Alabama at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Hilltoppers knocked off one of the top teams in the country in front of a record crowd to improve to 31-9 and will play in a three-game series at Southern Miss starting Friday evening. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky pitcher Shelby Nunn pitches to Alabama first baseman Kaylee Tow in WKU's 3-1 win over No. 5 Alabama at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Hilltoppers knocked off one of the top teams in the country in front of a record crowd to improve to 31-9 and will play in a three-game series at Southern Miss starting Friday evening. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky pitchers Katie Gardner and Shelby Nunn were selected to the Conference USA Softball All-Academic Team, the league said Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers' primary pitchers were honored for their hard work in the classroom and on the field as the award is voted on by each academic advisers from around the conference.
Gardner and Nunn, a pair of Bowling Green products, have helped the Hilltoppers to one of the best seasons in program history. The squad enters the postseason with a 35-11 record, which included a 17-7 regular-season mark in C-USA action along with a program-record 23 home wins and C-USA East Division championship.
Nunn earned her undergraduate degree in exercise science with a pre-physician assistant concentration. Prior to the final weekend of the 2022 regular season, Nunn graduated with her master's degree in recreation and sport administration with a focus in intercollegiate athletic administration. Nunn owns a 4.0 GPA in her graduate school studies. A four-time C-USA Commissioner's Honor Roll honoree, Commissioner's Academic Medal recipient (2022) and three-time NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete, Nunn has spent eight semesters on the WKU Dean's/President's List.
Gardner also graduated over the weekend – earning her bachelor's degree in communication disorders in just three years with a 3.75 GPA. The Hilltopper junior balanced her work in the classroom and on the field with time spent interning on campus and volunteering with WKU Best Buddies. Gardner is a three-time Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll honoree, two-time C-USA Academic Medal recipient, NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete and has spent six semesters on the WKU Dean's/President's List.
In the circle, Nunn boasts a 21-6 overall record with 29 starts and 35 appearances. She's pitched 15 complete games while tossing 164.1 innings through the regular season. The fifth-year senior owns a 1.58 ERA while racking up 114 strikeouts and owns a .216 average against.
Gardner owns a 2.89 ERA with a 10-4 record and the Hilltoppers' primary Saturday starter during series. She's recorded two saves along with 15 starts in 27 appearances. Gardner has tossed 104 innings of work while striking out 104 batters and holding opposing batters to a .222 average.
Nunn and Gardner will look to help the Hilltoppers to repeat as the Conference USA Tournament champions this week from Denton, Texas.