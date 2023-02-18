Western Kentucky senior pitcher Katie Gardner tossed a two-hit shutout to lead the Hilltoppers to an 8-0 win over George Washington in the Carolina Classic on Saturday in Columbia, S.C.
In the run-ruled game, Gardner pitched her third complete game of the season, tallying six strikeouts while only walking three batters.
On offense, Brylee Hage had a big night at the plate, totaling three RBIs and two hits. Freshman Addy Edgmon went 2-for-3 on the night, while Taylor Sanders and Faith Hegh were 1-for-2 with two RBIs apiece.
WKU's Taylor Sanders drove in the first runs of the evening with a double into left-center field, sending leadoff hitter Brylee Hage and TJ Webster home in the bottom of the third inning.
In the five-spot in the lineup, designated hitter Faith Hegh picked up the final run of the third, a single up the middle sending Sanders to home plate and collecting her sixth RBI on the year.
Hage tallied two RBIs in the bottom of the fourth, bringing a 5-0 ballgame after her single up the middle, followed by a Colonial error that allowed Edgmon and Webster to score.
Rounding out the fourth, WKU's Randi Drinnon drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run. Hegh closed out the scoring in the frame with a sac-fly into left field, scoring Taylor Davis from third.
In the bottom of the fifth, Webster walked and moved to third base after a stolen base and wild pitch. Hage followed with a single to score the speedy Webster end the game with the 8-0 run-rule win.
Gardner now owns a 3.46 ERA, totaling 28 strikeouts in the 2023 season.
WKU (4-4) continues play in the Carolina Classic on Sunday with two games. The Hilltoppers will face Campbell in an 11:30 a.m. CT matchup, then take on tournament host South Carolina at 2 p.m.