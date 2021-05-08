Western Kentucky women’s golf coach Adam Gary announced Friday the addition of transfer Kenlie Barrett to the 2021-22 roster.
“Kenlie will bring experience and depth to the team next year,” Gary said in a news release. “Her personality and work ethic will fit right in with our team. I’m looking forward to seeing her game reach new heights as a Lady Topper.”
Barrett comes to WKU after a three-season stint at Sam Houston State in Texas. After her freshman campaign, she was selected as the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019. She went on to win the individual title at the conference championship and averaged 76.06 strokes on the year.
She played in three events for the Bearkats in the 2019-20 season before the stoppage of spring sports. Through those three tournaments she averaged 77.89 shots.
In the 2020-21 season, she averaged 76.67 strokes after playing nine rounds and three tournaments for Sam Houston State. Her lowest round of the season was a 73 at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational.
As an amateur, she placed 18th in the Texas Women’s Stroke Play Championship in 2019. She also competed in the 2020 Texas Women’s Amateur between seasons.
Originally from The Woodlands, Texas, she had a significant junior golf career. Out of high school, she was ranked No. 14 in the state of Texas in her class, according to Junior Golf Scoreboard. She also played multiple junior tours including events with the American Junior Golf Association.