The stars aligned and everything went right for Adam Gary on Aug. 17.
Western Kentucky's women's golf coach shot a 9-under 63 to win the individual title in the Callaway Pro-Assistant/Pro-Pro Tournament at Audubon Country Club, and also won the team title with Union's Andrew Stevens.
"It's fun to kind of get those juices flowing again in some tournaments," Gary told Tyler Eaton on the latest episode of WKU's "Beyond The Hill" podcast, which was released Monday. "It was fun to kind of keep that edge and stay competitive and hopefully we can continue on with this fall and go on with the golf tournaments. Now it's kind of switching modes over into the coaching side of it."
The Lady Toppers released their fall schedule Wednesday and will open the season in just over a week at the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala. Gary expressed his excitement for the season and for the future of the program on the podcast after having last season end prematurely in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team was in Florida days away from hosting its own tournament when the season ended, and Gary said there have been some difficulties preparing for this season – from scheduling to getting equipment – but his team's attitude has stayed positive leading into the season.
"My main theme and goal with the players this year is just patience. You're just going to have to stay patient. Things are going to come up and we're just going to have to audible and make the most of it. I think so far everyone's had a great attitude and the outlook to get to play outweighs any kind of issues or problems we might have."
Arguably the biggest piece returning to the team is Franklin native Mary Joiner, who is using an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to spring sport athletes due to the cancellation of last season. Joiner holds the record for individual victories at WKU and within Conference USA, and was WKU's top finisher in four of seven tournaments last season. Joiner tied for second at the Mary Fossum Invitational and was fourth in the Little Rock Classic. At the end of last season, she held the best career stroke average in program history at 74.25.
"To have the winningest player, not only in school history, but also conference history coming back for a senior year, not just from a productivity standpoint on the scores that she shoots, but from a leadership standpoint and what she stands for in the classroom and a captain in particular, I think, is going to be really important to kind of help some of my younger ones and my newcomers get acclimated to the school and just basically learn the culture and see what it takes to be successful, and actually get to watch her instead of just seeing the stats and hearing the stories," Gary said.
Some of those younger players – particularly the incoming class – have excitement brewing on The Hill. It's a group that includes Great Crossing graduate Rylea Marcum, Taylor County graduate Addie Westbrook and Rachel Rich, the No. 3 player in South Carolina as of Nov. 14, 2019, who was part of three high school state championship teams and won the WSCGA State Tournament in 2018.
Marcum, who started her high school varsity career at Scott County, enters college as the Class of 2020's top-ranked signee from Kentucky. She won the 2020 AJGA Justin Thomas Junior and the junior division of the 2020 Marion Miley Invitational, and now is the No. 23 ranked golfer on Junior Golf Scoreboard and the No. 25 ranked golfer in the Rolex AJGA Rankings.
Westbrook won the Region 4 Tournament at Taylor County and was the Region 4 Player of the Year. She was a multi-sport athlete, playing golf, softball and volleyball, and Gary said he's excited about her potential.
"Every year, newcomers bring excitement and that's always a good thing. I think that kind of revitalizes everyone else on the team to kind of see the newcomers getting in, and there's that bit of uncertainty even too of what's going to happen and who's going to play well," Gary said. "... The sky is the limit for this freshman class, really. I'm really excited to see where it goes and what the future holds for them."
Sophomore Sarah Arnold and senior Olivia Reed are also back, after each was the team's top finisher on two occasions last season. At the USA Intercollegiate last season, Arnold posted the team's only other top five individual finish. Megan Clarke is back for her senior year after six top-20 finishes last year, as is junior Lizzie Loy, who played in four tournaments last season.
The 2020-21 season is also the team's first full season with the Phillip Hatchett Golf Facility open. The facility, which opened in February, includes a state-of-the-art putting green that projects slopes and ball tracking, two golf bays and club fitting and repair tools. Gary said it's a "game changer," both for recruiting and performance.
WKU has seen a steady rise since Gary took over the program June 12, 2014 – it has improved its team stroke average each of his first five full seasons – and there's excitement for continued growth this year.
"I'm thrilled that I've been able to help out some," Gary said. "Obviously the team has done a fantastic job with that, not only in the classroom but on the course, because when I was hired we were ranked 181 and we cracked the top 90 last year, so it's been a steady climb, but those changes don't happen overnight. That's just doing the right things day after day and just getting a little bit better every week."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.