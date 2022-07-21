Lofton Howard is following a well-defined path to Western Kentucky.
Howard, a rising senior at Greenwood High School, announced his commitment Tuesday to play football for the Hilltoppers. At WKU, he'll join older sister, Katie – who was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Volleyball Team last year. Lofton Howard said he attended almost every WKU home vollyeball match last season.
Howard will also trace the footsteps of his father and current head football coach at Greenwood, William Howard, a former Allen County-Scottsville standout played three seasons as a defensive end (1992-94) at WKU under legendary former coach Jack Harbaugh.
Lofton Howard's path likely will diverge slightly from there, as he's been recruited on the offensive side of the ball to play tight end for the Hilltoppers.
I'm good playing wherever they want me to play," Howard said.
Howard landed the offer from Hilltoppers head coach Tyson Helton after a standout camp performance in June at WKU. With offers from Murray State, Eastern Kentucky, Louisville and Southeast Missouri, Howard took some time to consider his options before deciding to stay in Bowling Green.
"I think being able to play in my hometown, where all of my family is watching, will be a great environment for me," Howard said. "They're there at every high school game, and it means a lot to me. I think it'll be the same when I play in college."
At Greenwood, Howard has been a mainstay two-way contributor. Last season as a starting outside linebacker/tight end, he played a major role in the Gators' 7-4 campaign. A first-team All-SKY Conference Large-School Division (Class 4A-6A) selection at linebacker, Howard led the Gators with 97 tackles and six sacks last season.
As a tight end, Howard tallied seven receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. Howard also served as Greenwood's backup quarterback and short-yardage specialist, tallying eight touchdowns on just 23 carries last season.
Howard said making his commitment now to play at WKU allows him to focus on his final season of playing at Greenwood.
"I just kind of needed some time to decide and talk it over with my family," Howard said. "I kind of decided to do it now, before football season, so I didn't have to worry about where I'd spend my next four years. I kind of got it over with so I can finish out my senior season and be focused on my team."
With one more season playing for his dad at Greenwood, Howard hopes to make his season a memorable one.
"It's not something I'm necessarily looking forward to – I mean, not being on the field with my dad is going to be a big difference for me," Howard said. "But another decision for Western is even though I am being coached by someone else, I'll kind of have a coach at home. I'll be able to come home to him and he'll break down what I did when I play."