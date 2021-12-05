Western Kentucky's volleyball team saw another historic season come to a close Saturday night after falling 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23) to weekend host No. 13 Georgia Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in front of a sold-out O'Keefe Gymnasium in Atlanta.
The Hilltoppers turned in a 28-2 campaign, with that mark up to 51-3 on the calendar year.
Lauren Matthews led No. 17-ranked WKU with 14 kills on .393 hitting while also tallying three blocks. Fellow senior Katie Isenbarger delivered six kills on a .545 efficiency with two blocks of her own. Kayland Jackson and Paige Briggs both tallied eight kills. Jackson posted a team-best four blocks.
Logan Kael struck for two aces, two assists and six digs on the night while Ashley Hood led the Hilltoppers with nine digs.
Nadia Dieudonne dished out 31 assists while facilitating the Hilltoppers to a .280 hitting percentage including a .400 mark in the third set of action.
In total, the match saw 11 ties and three lead changes after the Hilltoppers struck first in all three frames.
Matthews opened the match with a kill and WKU jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead before working into double digits at 10-7. Georgia Tech battled right back with a 5-0 run for a 12-10 lead and led by three (15-12) at the media timeout.
Out of the break, Matthews struck for a kill and Kael followed with an ace to pull WKU within one before GT pushed back to 19-16 to force a Hilltopper timeout. The Tops struck for two quick points out of the break for a reciprocal Yellow Jacket timeout. WKU battled back and knotted the set at 21-all, but Georgia Tech closed the frame on a 4-0 run for the 25-21 win.
Jackson opened the second frame with a kill and teamed up with Matthews for a block and 2-0 Hilltopper lead to open the second set. A 3-0 run from the hosts gave Georgia Tech a 3-2 lead before the teams battled out to a 5-all tie. The Yellow Jackets hits double digits first at 10-7 before WKU pulled within one at 11-10.
At the media timeout, GT led 15-11 but the Tops quickly cut that deficit in half. The Hilltoppers called a timeout trailing 21-17 and Georgia Tech closed the frame with a 25-18 win for a 2-0 lead in the match.
Matthews opened the third frame with a kill before GT tied things up at 3-3 and pushed out to a lead soon after. WKU called a timeout trailing 9-4 early in the frame and the Yellow Jackets quickly pushed that out to a 12-5 advantage.
WKU coach Travis Hudson won a challenge to make the score 15-9 in favor of the hosts and the Tops began to sneak back into the frame. WKU pulled within two at 21-19 and cut that to one at 22-21, forcing GT's second timeout. After Tech pushed out to a 24-21 lead, WKU battled back one last time to make it a one-point match at 24-23 before Georgia Tech closed the match with a kill.