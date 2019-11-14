While coming out of the locker room at E.A. Diddle Arena before facing Belmont on Wednesday, Greg Collins hollered for senior Whitney Creech.
"Hey, you want to watch everybody do pushups?" he recalled saying after the game.
Creech looked at the second-year Western Kentucky women's basketball coach and smiled.
"I've got you, coach," she said, according to Collins.
The interaction came after Creech passed up a wide-open 3-pointer in practice the day before. Collins made the senior point guard watch as the rest of the team was punished with pushups.
On Wednesday, Creech didn't pass up the opportunity when her team needed points.
The Lady Toppers had gotten out to a 29-11 lead in the second quarter, but Belmont responded with a 9-0 run -- the Bruins' largest stretch of unanswered points in the game -- to cut the deficit to single digits. Then, Creech got a look at an open 3-pointer and drilled it to start WKU's own 9-0 run in a contest the Lady Toppers went on to win 77-46.
"I don't want my teammates to do a punishment because I didn't shoot," she said. "I'll definitely be looking for that."
It's not just avoiding punishment when she makes shots from beyond the arc. Her shot-making, along with that of Sherry Porter and Meral Abdelgawad, has helped increase the production of Dee Givens and Raneem Elgedawy -- WKU's returning All-Conference USA players -- in the Lady Toppers' two victories.
On Wednesday, Givens had 24 points and knocked down five 3-pointers, including two on back-to-back trips following Creech's run-ending triple in the second quarter. It was the first time in three regular-season games she scored above her team-leading 17.6 point per game average from last year.
"The first two games I was getting denied, so it felt pretty good going out there and nobody's all up on me," Givens said.
Creech finished the game with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc. It came after a 17-point performance in WKU's first win of the season at Mercer where she went 2-of-2 from 3-point range.
She's now averaging 14 points per game and has made 4-of-8 3-pointers she's attempted -- including 4-of-5 in the last two games -- after averaging 6.1 points per game last season. In the 2018-19 season, Creech attempted only 10 3-pointers and made two of them.
"It's not that she can't make shots. She can. It's just that she's been so focused on taking care of the ball and executing our offense," Collins said. "We really need her to see that floor and look for her opportunities to score, because when she does that, you can't just key on Dee Givens."
Porter hit two 3-pointers in each of the team's first two games against Louisville and Mercer and scored 15 and eight points in those games, respectively. Against Belmont, she went 2-for-4 from 3-point range and had 12 points. Collins credited Porter's decision-making to her nearly 8 percent rise in 3-point shooting percentage from last year.
Abdelgawad connected on three 3-pointers in the first quarter of the win at Mercer and finished with 15 points.
"The reason (Givens) made those shots (Wednesday) is because Sherry Porter and Whitney Creech made their shots at Mercer. You can't watch film and prepare for us by not guarding those two players," Collins said. "And even Meral Abdelgawad started the game with two made 3s -- I think she ended up making three down there -- so when you've got three players that have made two or more 3s, then that opens the floor up. You can't just key on one player."
Elgedawy had 18 points and 19 rebounds against Mercer and the 6-foot-4 junior forward had 11 points Wednesday against Belmont, after being held to single digits in the opener. With Givens also making shots, Collins says it helps spread the floor more for Elgedawy down low.
WKU is still without Alexis Brewer, the team's second-leading returning 3-point shooter from last season behind Givens. Brewer hit 52-of-145 (35.9 percent) 3-pointers she attempted last year and is still rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery.
"She's getting better every day and we're still encouraged at any moment she'll get an opportunity to play a little live action and, when she does that, it's just a matter of getting back in that groove and getting back in shape," Collins said. "She changes our team. She makes us a more mature team, she's a good decision maker and you know you've got to guard her. You can't guard Dee Givens and not guard the other side of the floor with Alexis in there."
The Lady Toppers are now shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc as a team and have increased their point total each of the first three games in the 2-1 start. WKU will host Central Michigan on Sunday in the second game of a three-game homestand.
