Conference USA announced its winter Spirit of Service winners on Tuesday and that list included Western Kentucky women’s basketball redshirt senior Dee Givens.
The award is given to one student-athlete from each member school for the fall, winter, and spring seasons. The winter season includes men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s swimming and rifle.
The award honors student-athletes with significant community service endeavors, excellent academic standing and notable athletic achievements.
On the court, Givens earned All-Conference USA First Team honors along with C-USA All-Defensive Team. Givens was the fifth leading scorer in C-USA in 2019-20, pouring in 16.2 points per game. She ended her career with 1,602 points, which is the 14th most by a Lady Topper in school history. Her 224 made 3-pointers is the third most in the WKU record book.
Givens was also the league’s leader in steals, picking up 69 total steals on the season. That brought her career total to 232, ranking fourth among all WKU players.
In the classroom, Givens graduated with both her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree while playing for the Lady Toppers. Most recently, she earned her graduate degree with a 4.0 GPA in recreation and sport administration. She earned C-USA All-Academic Team honors for the second time in her career.
In the community, Givens led her team to participation in work with Feeding America, Warren County Humane Society, Stuff the Bus and playing wheelchair basketball at a local recreation center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.