Greg Collins picked one moment from Western Kentucky’s 71-67 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday he believed perfectly encapsulated Dee Givens’ five-year career on The Hill, calling it “a good little snapshot.”
“There was a play where she felt like a call went the wrong way, she got upset, I took her out, talked to her, she came back in and she was great,” the second-year head coach said. “She didn’t just come back in.
“Maybe two or three years ago, she would have carried that frustration with her. She’s always been a very respectful, a very high-IQ player. She just had trouble managing some of that competitive energy in her. Now that she’s learned how to kind of manage her emotions a little bit, it just makes her a better player. She’s continued to grow.”
Saturday’s game was the 138th for Givens in a WKU uniform, making her the program’s all-time leader in games played, but while her time with the Lady Toppers is winding down, that competitive spirit burns hot as ever as the Lady Toppers prepare for this week’s Conference USA Tournament at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
“As a team, we want to get to the championship and have a chance to win the championship, but we’ve still got to focus on the first and second round, and personally I just want to go out and have fun, keep my team together, stay calm, be relaxed and just have fun and bring the energy because I know the team feeds off of me,” Givens said. “Just do that, and then everything else will take care of itself.”
Givens made her first appearance for Western Kentucky on Nov. 19, 2015, in a 74-60 loss at Ball State. She checked in for Kayla Smith with 5:47 to play in the first quarter and went on to score 10 points, grab six rebounds and dish out three assists in 18 minutes.
It was a strong beginning of a freshman season started with a chip on her shoulder after garnering little interest out of Lafayette High School, where she scored over 1,500 points in her career, recorded over 600 rebounds, led the Generals to the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals as a junior and was named the 11th Region Player of the Year as a senior.
Despite her list of accolades, there weren’t many college options on the table. Just one, according to Givens, from the school roughly 150 miles southwest of where she played in high school.
“If I can remember, it was my only choice. I think it was probably my only scholarship coming out of high school,” Givens said. “My daddy, he just urged me to come here and I think that’s how I ended up here.”
Givens appeared in all 34 of the team’s games her first year. She averaged 5.8 points and 1.9 rebounds, and her 35 made 3-pointers were second-most on the team.
Her sophomore campaign didn’t see the same level of success. Givens appeared in eight games before suffering a season-ending thumb injury on her dominant hand. She was granted a medical redshirt and got back to work that spring.
Givens was named the C-USA Sixth Player of the year the following year – the first from WKU to receive the honor – and moved into the starting lineup full-time last year, where she averaged 17.6 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 40.1 percent from 3-point range and 85.9 percent from the free-throw line. She also averaged 5.3 rebounds and led the league with 99 steals on the way to First Team All-C-USA honors.
Entering her final season at WKU, she wanted to expand her game. Collins has told her during multiple games to just go be a basketball player, and it helped the Lady Toppers to a 22-7 regular-season record and a 14-4 mark in C-USA to earn a bye in the upcoming conference tournament.
“As a freshman – I really didn’t play my sophomore year – and as a junior, I was just shooting 3s,” Givens said. “I didn’t really look to attack the basket, but coming in this year coach Collins wanted me to attack the basket and work on my pull-up game, so that’s what I started to work on and it’s showing in the games now.”
Givens’ competitiveness isn’t just limited to what happens on the basketball court, either. She received her undergraduate degree early and set a goal to earn a 4.0 grade-point average through graduate school. In December, she met that goal when she graduated with her master’s degree in recreation and sports administration and on Friday she was named to the C-USA All-Academic Team.
Finishing school early has also given Givens more time to gain a competitive edge on the court. In addition to her own shooting workouts, she does research to give the team motivation. It’s a practice that started toward the end of last year and into this season, she says, where she’ll find opposing team’s media availability – like team radio shows – and take notes on what they’re saying.
“Social media gives you a lot of access to everything. I’ve got a lot of free time now. I don’t have class, I don’t have none of that. Basically, it’s just trying to give the team motivation,” Givens said. “I look for ways to give my team motivation and if I find something that the coach says, then I just type it out on coach Collins’ computer and I print it out and post it on the board and then everybody looks at it as motivation – coach Collins looks at it, too – so everybody uses it as motivation and then we just come out and play.”
That practice – plus others, like watching games on ESPN – has helped her scout opponents and increase her overall basketball IQ, all of which has paid off this season for Givens. She’s averaged 16.2 points per game for the best offense in the league and put up a career-high 41 points in a victory over Ball State – the team she started her career against – earlier this season. Givens leads C-USA with 69 steals, her 34 minutes played per game are fifth-most in the conference and, on Monday, she was named First Team All-Conference USA.
Givens is hoping to get a WNBA training camp offer once her collegiate career is over, and if that doesn’t come, she plans to play overseas. Collins says “she has every reason to have those kind of aspirations.” It’s something the two have spoken about as recently as Friday, in his truck after getting dinner while preparing to watch the KHSAA Region 4 Girls’ Basketball Tournament semifinals at Diddle, but Collins has encouraged her not to focus on the destination as much as the process.
“The focus has to be on continuing to develop as a basketball player, and if you continue to work on the things that we’ve talked about, what she’s got to do next, and then the next thing, over the next two or three years you’ll find yourself being a great player wherever you are, so you can’t judge the next step on whether you land in the WNBA or you land on a particular team or contract,” Collins said. “Judge it by how you continue to grow and develop as a player.”
Developing is something Givens has done throughout her career at WKU – from that first appearance at Ball State, to her 138th appearance on Saturday, where Collins saw the snapshot of her growth in one play.
The most recent destination – game 138 – wasn’t even on her mind when it happened. She didn’t know she had become the program’s all-time leader in games played until after she scored 18 points to help the Lady Toppers beat Louisiana Tech to finish off a perfect 13-0 season at home and was being honored with WKU’s three other seniors.
“When they said that, I was like, ‘Whoa,’ ” Givens said. “I guess it’s just something special and it just shows how hard I’ve worked. I just come in games and do the best I can do.”
