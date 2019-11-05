Dee Givens is coming off a First Team All-Conference USA season and was tabbed as a preseason All-Conference player again this winter.
The Western Kentucky redshirt senior isn’t talking about it, however. It’s not something she says crosses her mind, even if she does want to prove she’s among that caliber of players.
“ ... I really don’t pay attention to that stuff. I just try to come in every day and just help my team,” she said at the team’s media day on Oct. 25. “It’s personal for me, so I really don’t discuss that.”
Givens is the leading returning scorer on a team that went 20-15 and finished tied for third in the conference standings. Her 17.6 points per game were third-most in C-USA and she’s hoping to lead the Lady Toppers back to the NCAA Tournament this season after missing out last year, instead making a run to the third round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
Western Kentucky was picked third in the 2019-20 C-USA preseason poll by the coaches, behind Rice and Middle Tennessee.
“Anytime you’re not picked first, I think it’s always motivation to go out and just play as hard as you can and play how coach (Greg) Collins wants us to play, so yeah, I think we just use it as motivation,” Givens said. “We really don’t talk about it much because we know how we can play and how we can win.”
Givens’ point production has doubled each of the last three seasons. She averaged 4.4 points per game in a shortened sophomore season, where she played only eight games before suffering a season-ending injury and was granted a medical redshirt.
She came back to average 8.8 points during the 2017-18 season and was fourth on the team in the category behind graduates Tashia Brown (22.5) and Ivy Brown (16.9), as well as junior Raneem Elgedawy (9.0). Last year her average doubled to 17.2 points per game.
She played in 34 games as a freshman, averaging 5.8 points per game, and Collins has noticed a “night and day” difference in Givens between then and now.
“She has continued to grow and stay hungry throughout the summer. She’s in the gym before everybody else. She’ll be in there all the time working and working to get better so she’s really hungry and driven and I think that’s the biggest change,” Collins said. “She’s had a little bit of taste of success, but also a little bit of disappointment in last season, so she’s really driven, as well as the other returning players, just to prove that we’re a little bit better than we finished.”
The 6-foot-1 Lafayette High School product says she’s been working on her shooting this summer. It’s work coming after shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 40.1 percent from 3-point range and 85.9 percent from the free-throw line last year. She was the first in program history to maintain that shooting line for an entire season.
“For me, it’s just getting my shot better than what it was last year,” Givens said. “That’s just practicing coming off screens because last year I had a lot of catch and shoot shots, so now teams are going to focus on me so I have to practice coming off screens and getting a more quick release.”
It seemed to be paying off early on for WKU. Givens was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in a scrimmage at Hilltopper Hysteria, an event held Oct. 17 to welcome basketball season to the Bowling Green campus, but was just 4-for-13 from 3-point range in a come-from-behind 72-60 exhibition win over Kentucky Wesleyan on Thursday. Givens led all scorers in the tune-up with 19 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds.
But with the team’s returning talent, including all five of its leading scorers from last year and six of the top seven – Givens, Elgedawy, Alexis Brewer, Meral Abdelgawad, Whitney Creech and Sherry Porter – the team has been more defensive-minded in practices throughout the preseason.
For Givens, that means the Lady Toppers’ guards applying more pressure on opposing guards to try to prevent them from getting the ball into the post. Givens averaged 2.8 steals per game last year and her 99 were the most in C-USA.
“They got the ball into the post easier last year. The guards, we’re just focusing on being more aggressive on the ball and giving them help and denying and basically just playing as a team on defense,” Givens said. “Sometimes we would just try to go out there and try to play on our own and not play for each other, so that’s what we’ve been focusing on.”
With so much of last year’s squad returning for another season, Collins has been impressed with the team’s chemistry and effort throughout the preseason. Givens says it’s been a focus throughout the summer and has shown early as the team hopes to return to the top of the conference.
But again, she doesn’t want to talk about what she wants to happen. She wants to show it on the floor, starting with Tuesday’s game against Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
“The team chemistry has carried over onto the court, so, like I said before, we really just don’t talk about what we want to do,” she said. “We just go out and do it and just have fun while we do it.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.