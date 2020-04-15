Dee Givens has appeared in more games than anyone in Western Kentucky women's basketball history, but her playing days on The Hill have come to a close.
Givens is now preparing for a professional basketball career and is hoping to hear her name called in Friday's WNBA draft, which will be televised on ESPN beginning at 6 p.m.
"I feel confident. Anything can happen. I just trust and believe that God's got me and whatever happens, happens," Givens said Wednesday in a phone interview with the Daily News. "If I don't get drafted, I still believe I'll get a training camp invite, so that's a positive, but if that doesn't happen either, I still have overseas opportunities."
Givens' collegiate career was cut short when the Conference USA Tournament and the NCAA Tournament were both canceled March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lexington native finished her redshirt-senior season averaging 16.2 points per game – the fifth-most in C-USA – and was the league's leader in steals with 69. The 6-foot-1 forward also averaged five rebounds per game.
Givens' 1,602 career points are 14th-most in program history, her 224 made 3-pointers are third-most and her 232 steals are fourth-most. In what ended up being her final game – a 71-67 victory over Louisiana Tech which capped off a perfect 13-0 season at E.A. Diddle Arena – Givens moved into first in program history in games played with 138.
Givens earned first team All-Conference USA honors for the second straight season, and was named the C-USA Spirit of Service winner from WKU for the winter sports season Tuesday.
WKU entered the C-USA Tournament as the No. 3 seed, but never played a game at The Star in Frisco, Texas, before the tournament was canceled just hours ahead of the Lady Toppers' quarterfinal game against Charlotte. After returning, Givens said she took a break, spent some time at home and is now working with WKU head coach Greg Collins to prepare for her professional career. Her workouts include weight training and getting up shots on a basket outside at Collins' church, she says.
"Coach Collins has been working with me with that and I'm just trying to get as much muscle as I can, upper body and lower body," Givens said. "For basketball, just continuing to work on my mid-range game and developing my 3-point shot – just to get it as good as I can – and ball handling."
The ultimate goal would be to get selected in the Friday's WNBA draft, which will take place virtually without players, guests and media, and with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announcing picks live on ESPN due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Givens signed with agent Jay Field of NVEA Management last week and is hoping to join a handful of Lady Toppers to make it to the league. Tashia Brown signed a training camp deal with the New York Liberty in 2018, before later signing a professional contract with A.S. Ramat Hasharon of the Israeli First Division. ShaRae Mansfield (2001, Houston Comets), Tiffany Porter-Talbert (2006, Los Angeles Sparks) and Crystal Kelly (2008, Houston Comets) were all selected in the third round of the WNBA draft.
Givens has appeared in several mock drafts and rankings. Her frame and athleticism, combined with her defensive presence and shooting ability, has drawn attention to her potential, but a drop-off in 3-point percentage has been a cause of concern for some. Givens shot 29.9 percent (61-of-204) from beyond the arc this season, after firing 40.1 percent (79-of-197) in 2018-19. Givens shot 34.1 percent (224-of-656) from 3-point range in her career.
"When I was shooting, it's not like I was air-balling or bricking most of the 3s. From what I can remember, they were mostly in and out or just short," Givens said.
ESPN women's basketball reporter Mechelle Voepel listed Givens as the 27th overall selection, going to the Atlanta Dream in the third round, in a mock draft published April 8. In a ranking of top draft prospects released by ESPN on Tuesday, Givens was listed as the 40th overall prospect and the sixth-best small forward.
"Her 3-point shooting really dropped off in her senior season. Givens' value depends on her two-way ability as a shooter and defender," ESPN women's basketball bracketologist Charlie Creme said in the rankings.
Bball Index had Givens 21st in a list of the top 36 WNBA prospects posted Monday, stating she "Generated a heap of turnovers picking ball-handlers up around halfcourt. Good feet, long arms. Shot much better from deep as a junior; off-the-bounce 3-pointers didn’t fall in 2019-20. Quick and skilled enough to make the next play when teams run her off the line."
Her Hoop Stats had Givens projected as a third-round selection in an article published Monday, with analysis that she "is disruptive on defense, ranking among the top 2 percent in steals per game and top 4 percent in steal rate in both of the last two seasons."
Givens, who researched opponents on her own while playing at WKU by doing things like listening to radio shows and interviews to motivate her team or help with scouting, says she hasn't paid much attention to the mock drafts, however.
"I follow some accounts, and if I'm just scrolling on Twitter or Instagram it might pop up and I'll see one," Givens said. "Other than that, I don't go looking for them because they're mostly just people's opinions and what they think and you never know what can happen when draft day comes."
When talking about WKU's seniors following the victory over Louisiana Tech in the season finale, Collins said Givens "has every reason to have those kind of aspirations" when asked about her goal of playing professional basketball, and said he had spoken with her about being focused on the process and not just on where she ends up.
“The focus has to be on continuing to develop as a basketball player, and if you continue to work on the things that we’ve talked about, what she’s got to do next, and then the next thing, over the next two or three years you’ll find yourself being a great player wherever you are, so you can’t judge the next step on whether you land in the WNBA or you land on a particular team or contract,” Collins said about their conversations after the win. “Judge it by how you continue to grow and develop as a player.”
Givens, who describes herself as introverted, says she will likely watch the draft by herself, but until then – and after, with the hopes of making a roster – she's focused on continuing to improve.
"Basically I just take it day by day and whatever happens, happens," she said. "I just keep on working and trying to get better at the little things and just try to get better at what coach Collins is telling me."
