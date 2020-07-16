Former Western Kentucky women's basketball player Dee Givens will be continuing her basketball career beyond The Hill. The Lexington native has signed a contract with Club Baloncesto Bembibre out of Liga Femenina Endesa (LF Endesa), the top women’s basketball league in Spain, WKU announced Thursday in a release.
“I’m very excited and blessed to have this opportunity to play in Spain and fulfill my dream of playing professional basketball,” Givens said in the release. “I wouldn’t have this opportunity if it were not for Coach (Greg) Collins, the coaching staff, Coach Hong (Tran), my teammates and everyone else who helped me along in my journey while I was on The Hill the past five years. I can’t wait to get started in Spain and excited to see where this next journey takes me.”
Givens was named All-Conference USA First Team in back-to-back seasons along with consecutive C-USA All-Defensive Team honors. She poured in 16.2 points per game in 2019-20 as the fifth leading scorer in C-USA. She also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. Her 69 total steals on the season were the most of any player in the league, marking the second consecutive season that Givens has led the conference in that category.
“We are so proud of Dee for getting this opportunity,” Collins said in the release. “She has worked tirelessly. While everyone knows Dee as a shooter and a defender, she has continued to work on developing her complete game. She is going to be a successful professional player and I can’t wait to root her on!”
Givens ended her career with 1,602 points, which is the 14th-most in Lady Topper history. She tied for the best career free throw percentage as a Lady Topper, shooting 84.1 percent, and leaves The Hill as the leader in games played with 138 times. She also made the third-most career 3-pointers by a WKU player with 224 and had the fourth-most career steals with 232.
