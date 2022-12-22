New Orleans Bowl Football

Western Kentucky wide receiver Dalvin Smith (17) scores a touchdown against South Alabama during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

 Matthew Hinton

NEW ORLEANS — Wide receiver Dalvin Smith had a coming out party during Western Kentucky’s 44-23 win over South Alabama R&L Carrier New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday at the Superdome.

