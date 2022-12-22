Western Kentucky wide receiver Dalvin Smith (17) scores a touchdown against South Alabama during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
NEW ORLEANS — Wide receiver Dalvin Smith had a coming out party during Western Kentucky’s 44-23 win over South Alabama R&L Carrier New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday at the Superdome.
The Glasgow native and redshirt sophomore had a career night with six catches for 145 yards and added a 25-yard touchdown pass to help WKU roll to the bowl victory.
“I just had a feeling we were going to have a good day,” Smith said. “I honestly didn’t think I would have what I had today. It didn’t sound real when they told me at halftime. I was like, ‘No way.’ I just have to keep carrying on to next year.”
WKU coach Tyson Helton said it was exactly what he envisioned from Smith throughout the season.
“I was waiting for that,” Helton said. “He showed flashes all year and I love him to death. I kept telling everybody that Dalvin Smith is going to be a superstar. I thought it was just a matter of time.”
Smith’s night began with a 44-yard touchdown catch that got the Hilltoppers on the board less than two minutes into the game. On the next drive, Smith’s 42-yard catch flipped the field and set up WKU’s second touchdown of the night.
Smith made an impact with his arm early in the second quarter, taking a backwards pass and firing a 25-yard touchdown strike to Jaylen Hall to make the score 21-0. Helton said WKU practiced that play all season, opting to pull it out during Wednesday’s win.
“It’s been kind of an inside joke that Dalvin was trying to pay off the offensive coordinator to get the play called,” Helton said.
For Smith, it was a throwback to his senior season at Glasgow when he started the season at quarterback and threw for 916 yards and 13 touchdowns on 66 of 137 passing.
“Once they called it, I knew it was going to be a touchdown,” Smith said. “I was just waiting for Jaylen to do his thing and get open. As soon as I saw he came open, I just had to put it on him. Once I did that, it was a great feeling just to reminisce. In high school, I used to throw touchdowns, but I catch them now.”
Smith finished the first half with 121 yards receiving en route to his career day. He capped off his night with a play on special teams, diving to keep a punt in play and pin South Alabama at its own 3-yard line.
Helton said he hopes Wednesday’s performance can lead to big things for Smith going forward.
“It’s great to see it tonight because he is coming back next year and he gets to build off of that,’ Helton said. “I don’t know, maybe we need to move him to outside receiver. He did a great job tonight at outside receiver."