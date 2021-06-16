Western Kentucky sophomore Jackson Gray has been named to the ABCA/Rawlings Midwest All-Region Second Team, the organization announced Wednesday.
With the honor, Gray is just the seventh Hilltopper in the past 10 years to earn All-Region recognition.
The award adds to the sophomore’s list of accomplishments following his first year at WKU, as he was also named to the All-C-USA Second Team in May and earned C-USA Hitter of the Week honors in April.
After transferring in from the College of DuPage last summer, Gray made an immediate impact both offensively and defensively during his first season with the squad.
During his 52 appearances – all starts – Gray ranked first on the team in batting average (.363), on-base percentage (.460), hits (65) and home runs (eight) while tying for first in doubles (13) and ranking second in slugging percentage (.592), runs (40) and walks (29).
Among conference players, he closed out the season ranked second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.
Defensively, Gray went the entire season without a miscue in the outfield, owning a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage while collecting 111 putouts and five assists. He was one of just two players on the team to have at least 100 chances in the field without an error.