Jackson Gray

Western Kentucky sophomore Jackson Gray has been voted to the All-Conference USA Second Team, the league announced Tuesday.

Gray is the 10th Hilltopper to be named to an all-C-USA team since WKU joined the league in 2015.

After transferring from the College of DuPage, Gray has made an immediate impact offensively and defensively during his first year with WKU. During his 49 appearances – all starts – Gray ranks first on the team in batting average (.357), on-base percentage (.455) and hits (60) while tying for the team lead in home runs (seven) and ranking second in slugging percentage (.565), runs (36) and walks (27), tying for third in RBIs (29) and ranking fourth in doubles (12).

Among conference players, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, 11th in slugging percentage and tied for 13th in walks.

Gray earned Conference USA Hitter of the Week honors April 12 following an impressive stretch against Marshall. During the Hilltoppers’ four-game sweep of the Herd, he slashed .700/.750/1.100 while racking up seven hits, five RBIs, four walks, three runs, two steals, one home run and one double.

Defensively, Gray is yet to make a miscue in the outfield. He has 104 putouts and five assists. He is one of two players on the team to have at least 100 chances in the field without an error.

Gray and the Hilltoppers are set to open the Conference USA Tournament with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against third seed No. 17 Southern Miss on Wednesday at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, La.  

2021 All-Conference Awards

Player of the Year

Austin Knight, So., 3B, Charlotte

Pitcher of the Year

Walker Powell, Sr., RHP, Southern Miss

 Freshman of the Year

Carter Trice, Fr., 2B, Old Dominion

 Defensive Player of the Year

Taylor Young, Sr., 2B, Louisiana Tech

 Newcomer of the Year

Austin Knight, So., 3B, Charlotte

Keith LeClair Coach of the Year

Robert Woodard, Charlotte

 Assistant Coach of the Year

Christian Ostrander, Southern Miss

 First Team All-Conference

IF Austin Knight, So., Charlotte

IF Taylor Young, Sr., Louisiana Tech

IF Hunter Wells, Sr., Louisiana Tech

IF Carter Trice, Fr., Old Dominion

OF Parker Bates, Sr., Louisiana Tech

OF Kyle Battle, Sr., Old Dominion

OF Reed Trimble, Fr., Southern Miss

C Nick Thornquist, Sr., UTSA

DH Charlie Fischer, So., Southern Miss

UT Manny Garcia, Sr., Louisiana Tech

SP Bryce McGowan, So., Charlotte

SP Jonathan Fincher, Jr., Louisiana Tech

SP Hunter Gregory, Jr., Old Dominion

SP Hunter Stanley, Sr., Southern Miss

SP Walker Powell, Sr., Southern Miss

RP Christian Lothes, Fr., Charlotte

RP David Zoz, Sr., Middle Tennessee

Second Team All-Conference 

IF Nolan Schanuel, Fr., Florida Atlantic

IF B.J. Murray, So., Florida Atlantic

IF Tommy Bell, Jr., Old Dominion

IF Griffin Paxton, Sr., UTSA

OF Andy Garriola, Jr., Old Dominion

OF Gabe Montenegro, Jr., Southern Miss

OF Jackson Gray, So., WKU

C Aaron McKeithan, So., Charlotte

DH Will Butcher, Fr., Charlotte

UT Cade Edwards, Sr., Rice

SP Hunter Cooley, So., Florida Atlantic

SP Aaron Brown, Jr., Middle Tennessee

SP Ryne Moore, Jr., Old Dominion

SP Ben Ethridge, Fr., Southern Miss

RP Jason Hartline, Jr., Old Dominion

RP Ryan Och, So., Southern Miss

All-Freshman Team

INF Gino Groover, Charlotte

INF Adrian Figueroa, FIU

INF Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic

INF Carter Trice, Old Dominion

INF Chandler Simpson, UAB

OF Cole McConnell, Louisiana Tech

OF Reed Trimble, Southern Miss

DH Will Butcher, Charlotte

DH Nathan Becker, Rice

SP Ben Ethridge, Southern Miss

RP Christian Lothes, Charlotte

RP Noah Dean, Old Dominion