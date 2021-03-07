Host Tulane overcame five errors to complete a three-game baseball sweep of Western Kentucky with a 7-6 win Sunday in New Orleans.
After falling behind 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth, WKU rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game 6-all.
The Green Wave retook the lead with a single run in the bottom of the seventh, then held the Hilltoppers scoreless in the top of the ninth to claim the win.
Kevin Lambert led WKU at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort that included two doubles and four RBIs. Matt Phipps was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Ray Zuberer II was 2 for 6 for the Hilltoppers. Richard Constantine added an RBI for the Tops.
Bailey Sutton took the loss in relief after tossing 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run off two hits and a walk. He struck out four.
WKU (3-7) is back in action Tuesday at Kentucky. Game is 3 p.m. CT in Lexington.
