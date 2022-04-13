Western Kentucky freshman Riley Grindstaff logged his fourth top-15 finish of the season as he tied for 11th in the 96-player field at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic on Tuesday in Montgomery, Texas.
"I'm proud of the fight we showed this week following a tough finish in our last event," WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. "This is another week where I would like the par 5s back. Those are things this team has struggled with all season."
Grindstaff posted a final-round 2-over 74 at the par-72, 6,756-yard Walden on Lake Conroe. He's the first Hilltopper to earn four top-15 finishes in a single season since Linus Lo in 2019-20.
WKU's low man of the day was fifth-year senior Caleb O'Toole with a 1-over 73. He climbed up the leaderboard 13 spots to tie for 48th.
WKU counted a 7-over 79 from redshirt junior Thomas Hogan and an 8-over 80 from junior Luke Fuller to finish off scoring. Sophomore Connery Meyer turned in a 9-over 81 for his final round.
The Hilltoppers finished 12th as a team after shooting 18-over 306. They were at 52-over 916 for the 54-hole team total.
WKU is slated to compete next at the Conference USA Championships at Texarkana, Ark., on April 25-27.
"The main focus all semester has been on what is coming in a few weeks in Texarkana," Metts said. "Every week this team shows up excited and ready to compete, which gets me excited, but we just haven't put it all together yet. We will get back to work and give everything we have to playing our best golf of the year at conference."