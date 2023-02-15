Western Kentucky sophomore Riley Grindstaff put together a pair of 1-under par 70s on the final day of the Hal Williams Collegiate to tie for 19th overall in the 84-man field, moving up eight spots in the final round Tuesday in Mobile, Ala.
As a team, the Hilltoppers finished 11th with its best score of the event coming in the final round with an even-par 284. Its overall score of 6-over 858 bested top-100 team and host South Alabama.
“Really solid week for Riley and Luke (Fuller) to finish in the top 25 of a very strong field,” WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “I was pleased with the solid rounds we had from four different guys this week. That shows some depth where we have been lacking. Anytime we can knock off a top-100 team and beat out a solid host team is a good trip.”
In addition to Grindstaff’s solid 70s, Luke Fuller continued to stay consistent for WKU. His second-round even-par 71 and final-round 3-over 74 both counted for the Tops. He tied for 22nd and logged his second top-25 finish of the season.
Fifth-year senior Landon Carner had the low score of the day for the Hilltoppers with a 3-under 68 in the final round. He tied for 48th overall at 4-over 217.
Junior Connery Meyer posted a 2-under 69 in the second round at the par-71, 7,168-yard Magnolia Grove Crossings Course. He tied for 50th while sophomore Stephen Warren finished 82nd.
WKU will be off until the beginning of March when it travels to the Sea Palms Invitational hosted by Western Carolina.
“What we have to have moving forward is for a fourth guy to step up every round,” Metts said. “We had three out of five scores pretty solid each round, but to finish where we want to finish in this field, it takes at least four guys playing well every round.
"We got sloppy to end the first and second rounds and must be sharper in order to close those out. The course played really tough today with the wind and shooting our best scores on the week in those conditions was a great sign. We have about 20 days to get back to work before we head to St. Simons and I’m ready to get back to it.”