Western Kentucky freshman Riley Grindstaff posted his lowest score of the season Tuesday with a 2-under 70 in the final day of the Graeme McDowell Invitational hosted by UAB. He led the team on to an 11th-place finish at 19-over 883 for the tournament.
“We really struggled today around the greens,” WKU head coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “We threw a lot of shots away as we got closer to the hole, and you can’t do that on a second shot course like this. I do think we put ourselves in a position to feel a little pressure, and I’m a big believer that those are the moments when you can learn the most and improve. If we back up the second round yesterday like I know we are capable of, then we are right where we want to be at the end of this even. This was definitely a two steps forward and one step back kind of week for us, but it is progress that I’m happy to see. I’m excited about watching this team continue to grind and improve.”
Grindstaff logged four birdies Tuesday at the par-72, 7,467-yard RTJ at Silver Lakes. He rose 12 spots on the leaderboard to tie for 12th, a season-best finish for any Hilltopper thus far.
Junior Luke Fuller copied his second-round score, turning in a 1-over 73 for the final round of the Invitational. He also climbed 12 spots on the leaderboard to finish at 7-over 223 to tie for 44th. The Mount Sterling native closed out his found with birdies on his final two holes.
Logging the third score of the day for WKU was redshirt junior Thomas Hogan. He shot a 6-over 78. Hogan eagled the final hole of the day to shave off strokes on the team’s score.
Freshman Stephen Warren and sophomore Connery Meyer tied for 64th and 69th, respectively. Meyer carded WKU’s final counting score of the day at 10-over 82 while Warren posted an 11-over 83.
Individual sophomore Aaron Pha turned in a final-round 14-over 86.
UAB's Khavish Varadan was the top individual finisher at 12-under 204, while teammate Nick Robillard finished a stroke behind him. UAB finished first as a team at 27-under.
WKU will halt action for just a week before returning to competition at the Georgia State Invitational on Oct. 11-12.