Western Kentucky's women's golf team battled windy, tough conditions on Friday afternoon while completing the first round of the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational hosted by Mercer in Eatonville, Ga.
Out of the 68-woman field, just one golfer shot under par at the par-72, 6,001-yard Great Waters course.
The best performance from a Lady Topper on Friday came from freshman Sydney Hackett. She posted a 5-over 77 and is currently tied for 26th on the individual leaderboard. Hackett logged 15 pars on the day, ending up over par on only three holes.
WKU counted a pair of 78s on its scorecard Friday with scores from sophomore Catie Craig and senior Sarah Arnold. They both shot the 6-over score to tie for 30th through round one.
Fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett had the final counting score for the Lady Toppers with a 7-over 79. She is tied for 40th overall.
Sophomore Faith Martin shot 11-over 83, while junior Rachel Rich is playing as an individual and shot 8-over 80.
As a team, WKU is in ninth place out of 12 teams at 24-over 312. The Lady Tops are just two shots back from a top-five finish with two rounds left to play.
WKU is paired with Indiana and Dayton State College for the second round and will tee off starting at 10:10 a.m. CT on Saturday morning.