Western Kentucky football punter John Haggerty III and defensive end Juwuan Jones, as well as WKU volleyball outside hitter Paige Briggs, have earned 2021 Academic All-District II Team honors, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Thursday.
Five Conference USA football programs have multiple representatives on the all-district teams.
Jones, who was also CoSIDA Academic All-District in 2019, is the first Hilltopper football player to be recognized twice since defensive back Mark Santoro in 2009 and 2010. Haggerty is the first WKU specialist to be recognized since kicker Peter Martinez in 2002.
District II consists of all FBS and FCS Division I programs in Kentucky, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. Nominees must be a starter or significant contributor to the team while carrying at least a 3.3 grade-point average.
Haggerty's first two seasons playing American football have been the two best punting seasons in WKU's 102-season program history. The Sydney, Australia, native averaged 45.9 yards on 45 punts in 2019, then followed it up with an average of 45.7 yards on 56 punts in 2019. Of his 101 boots, 37 have been 50-plus yards and 37 have been inside the opponent's 20-yard line, while only six have gone for touchbacks.
In the classroom, Haggerty has a perfect 4.0 GPA in his organizational leadership graduate program. He has been on WKU's president's list all five semesters and earned the C-USA Academic Medal in each of the past two years.
Jones has been a consistent impact player for the Hilltoppers after redshirting in 2017 to make the switch from linebacker to defensive end. Over the past three seasons, the Sugar Hill, Ga., native has played in all 37 games while starting 32 games – including 28 consecutively. He has racked up 135 total tackles – including 23.5 for loss – and 14 sacks, along with 19 quarterback hurries.
In the classroom, Jones earned a bachelor's degree in sport management in only three years – graduating with a 3.75 GPA – and is working on a master's degree in teaching with a focus in special education. He was voted to the 2020 C-USA All-Academic Team.
With all-district honors, Haggerty and Jones are eligible for the All-America ballot, which will be announced this summer. WKU has not had a football student-athlete named a CoSIDA Academic All-American since defensive back Brian Lowder in 2002.
Briggs is joined by Rice’s Nicole Lennon as the lone Conference USA volleyball student-athletes to be honored.
Briggs is the first Lady Topper to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District recognition since Heather Boyan and Rachel Engle were honored during the 2014 campaign. The Ortonville, Mich., native marks the 13th selection to the list in program history.
To go along with her AVCA South Region Player of the Year accolade, Briggs went on to earn a spot on the AVCA's Honorable Mention All-American list and the VolleyballMag.com Fourth Team All-American list. A six-rotation outside hitter for the Lady Tops, Briggs averaged 3.68 kills per set while hitting .329 all while leading the team in digs at 3.41 digs per set. She added 21 aces (0.27 per set) and 34 blocks (0.44 per set) to her stellar numbers. Her 287 total kills ranked 54th in all of NCAA volleyball this season.
Briggs has posted a 3.89 GPA while pursuing a degree in visual studies with a minor in graphic design. She was named to the C-USA Volleyball All-Academic Team in addition to earning a spot on WKU's president's list for all four semesters she has been at WKU, and was a part of Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Medal and Honor Roll both years as well.
With all-district honors, Briggs is eligible for the All-America ballot, which will be announced this summer. WKU’s lone CoSIDA Academic All-American came in 2000 when Natalie Furry earned third-team honors.