With the majority of Western Kentucky’s starters returning from last year’s 9-4 team, to go along with its new pieces, several players on Western Kentucky’s football roster are expected to perform well.
There’s DeAngelo Malone anchoring the defense after being named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year last year. There’s Gaej Walker, who transitioned from defensive back to running back and rushed for more than 1,200 yards. And there’s Tyrrell Pigrome, the graduate transfer quarterback from Maryland.
While the list goes on, one player with high expectations could slip people’s minds despite his awards, simply because of the position he plays.
After a strong first season for the Hilltoppers, John Haggerty was announced as the 2020 C-USA Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year on Tuesday, but WKU’s punter isn’t focused on the honors.
“I just came here to win,” Haggerty said in Tuesday’s post-practice Zoom conference with reporters. “The awards and all that stuff come along with winning, but my main focus is to win. So whatever that means – if coach wants me to kick a 20-yard ball, I’ll go out there and kick a 20-yard ball. I’m not worried about averages and hang time. I know I can do it, so that’s not a problem, and the coaches know I can do it. Whatever they call upon for me to do, that’s going to be what I do.”
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Sydney, Australia, native has also been named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-C-USA First Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-C-USA First Team and the 2020 Ray Guy Award watch list. Last year, he became WKU’s first punter to be voted all-conference first team since Brian Claybourn in 2003 and 2004.
In his first season of American football, he set WKU’s program record with 45.9 yards per punt – ranking 13th in FBS. He had 17 kicks of 50-plus yards – the Hilltoppers had 18 from 2016-18 – and he had 50-plus yard punts on 38% of his punts, which ranked ninth in FBS. In 11 of WKU’s 13 games, his longest punt went 50 or more yards, and his season-long was 64 yards in a 28-10 victory at Southern Miss on Nov. 23.
Head coach Tyson Helton said in Tuesday’s post-practice Zoom conference it has been more of the same so far in camp from Haggerty since the team opened practices Aug. 17.
“John’s been very consistent like John always is. He’s booming it pretty good,” Helton said. “It’s great – the guy’s 26 years old, married. It’s like having an NFL player – almost like having another coach out there on punt team. Very fortunate and blessed to have John. He’s been really good throughout camp. Everything he’s hit has been really, really good.”
Haggerty, who punted at least twice in every game last season and also serves as WKU’s holder on kicks, had 18 punts inside the 20-yard line and only two touchbacks – one against UAB on Sept. 28 and one at Marshall on Oct. 26. Twice he pinned opponents within 20 yards three times in a game – at FIU on Sept. 7 in a 20-14 win and at Southern Miss. Haggerty says entering the season he’s been focused on his mechanics.
“Just getting everything perfect,” he said. “Especially toward the end of last season, I started to fall away on my technique and all that, so this preseason I’ve just worked on my mechanics and getting everything in a straight line, getting the ball where I want it to and I’ve been working a lot on my holding as well – that’s very important to get points on the board.”
Haggerty won’t have Jared Nash as his long snapper this year, however. Nash made all 114 special teams snaps for WKU last year and was the program’s first long snapper since the Hilltoppers joined C-USA to be voted Second Team All-Conference. Haggerty said he’s been working with Michigan transfer Matt Baldeck through camp.
“We ended up getting Baldeck from Michigan, so that was good for us. He was second string there, didn’t start, but he’s unbelievable,” Haggerty said. “He’s going to help us out a lot on special teams.”
While Haggerty may only take the field for a handful of plays per game – the most he punted last year was six times at Southern Miss – he’s focused on helping his team win however he can once WKU opens the season Sept. 12 at Louisville, instead of focusing on all the preseason honors.
“It’s good to have, but I don’t play football for the awards – I play to win,” he said. “I’m here to do whatever the coaches ask of me, whatever that is. That’s what I came here to do.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.