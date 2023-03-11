Western Kentucky topped South Dakota State 10-3 on Saturday afternoon, knocking four home runs to beat the Jackrabbits at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers tallied at least 15 hits for the second straight game for the first time since the 2018 season and scored at least 10 runs for the third straight game, while Dawson Hall claimed his first collegiate win as a starter to clinch the series over South Dakota State and improved to 12-4 for the first time since 2010 when the squad started 13-4.
"Everything starts on the mound first. How about Hall having a start and goes five and a third," WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. "He walked just one guy. Two walks today and three walks in the last 18 innings with no errors. That is always going to give you a chance ... 31 hits in the last two games, so we just have to handle success. The approach works, coach Fournier and coach Nanny have been outstanding with the offense and the daily process of what we are trying to do. Not just with our swings, but what we are looking for at the plate. We are really cutting down strikeouts this year and that was a big thing. We are trying to get more walks.
"They brought in a reliever that was hard to see. He kind of hid the ball and our guys just took a while to get going on him and I think that is just something in the future that we just have to be a little bit quicker on making adjustments on the different looks of a pitcher coming out of the bullpen."
Hall, a Bowling Green High School graduate, earned his first collegiate win as a starter for WKU and improved to 3-0 on the season, the most wins thus far on the team. Hall recorded two strikeouts in 5 1/3 frames, while surrendering two runs on three hits with just one walk. Jack Bennett relieved Hall in the top of the fifth who claimed his first collegiate save in his seventh appearance striking out four batters in 3 2/3 innings of work, while allowing just one run on three hits and one walk.
At the plate, WKU knocked 15 hits, with five Hilltoppers recording multi-hit performances. Drew Reckart was a triple shy of the cycle in a 4-for-5 day with a home run, a double and three RBIs, while scoring two runs. Four Hilltoppers produced two-hit efforts in Ty Crittenberger, Kirk Liebert, Lukas Farris and Ricardo Leonett. Crittenberger and Farris each crushed their second long ball of the weekend, while Liebert hit his first as a Hilltopper.
The four home runs are a game-high so far this season and the most in a game by the Hilltoppers since March 11, 2022, when the Hilltoppers hit four home runs against Illinois exactly one year ago today.
Tristin Garcia opened the scoring for the Tops in the bottom of the third with a two-out, RBI double. To follow, Liebert and Farris knocked back-to-back home runs, combining for three RBIs to make the score 4-0 after three.
Two more solo shots from Crittenberger and Reckart added two more in the fourth and put the score at 6-0.
Three more runs crossed in the fifth for the Tops off an RBI walk from Aidan Gilroy, and a two-RBI single from Reckart extended the lead to 9-0.
The Jackrabbits put their first two runs on the board in the sixth with a two-RBI single to make it 9-2.
SDSU tallied another in the seventh off an RBI groundout, putting the score at 9-3.
The 10th and final run of the day came from an RBI double by Gilroy to make the final score, 10-3.
The Hilltoppers will conclude their series against South Dakota State on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. at Nick Denes Field.