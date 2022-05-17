Another Western Kentucky basketball player who went into the transfer portal has decided to return to the program.
Forward Jairus Hamilton announced his return to WKU via social media Tuesday.
"Time to run it back BG," Hamilton wrote on Twitter.
Hamilton had entered transfer portal April 14 with one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Hamilton spent his first season with the program in 2021-22 after previously playing at Maryland and Boston College. He appeared in 29 games with 26 starts this past season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game. Hamilton shot 44.2% from the field, 31.6% from 3-point range and 66.3% from the free-throw line.
Hamilton came to WKU from Maryland, where he appeared in all 31 of the team’s games as a junior with five starts. He averaged 6.5 points on 44.9% shooting from the field and 43% shooting from 3-point range for Maryland. He brought down 2.4 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game.
Hamilton spent the two seasons before that at Boston College, where as a sophomore he appeared in 24 games and started 20. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game in 2019-20. As a freshman in 2018-19, Hamilton appeared in 30 games with eight starts and averaged 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds for Boston College.
Hamilton was a four-star recruit out of Cannon School in North Carolina, where he finished his career second on the program’s all-time scoring list with 2,574 points in three varsity seasons. Hamilton was a top-100 recruit, ranking as the 58th-best player in the country in the ESPN100, the 75th-best recruit by 247Sports and the 90th-best by Rivals.
Hamilton is the second Hilltopper to return to the program after entering the transfer portal this offseason.
Jamarion Sharp, a 7-foot-5 center, announced his return May 9 after going in the transfer portal April 29.
The return of Hamilton and Sharp helps solidify WKU's roster for the 2022-23 season.
Days before Sharp entered the portal, the Hilltoppers announced the signing of its second Power Five transfer – Indiana transfer guard Khristian Lander – of the offseason. WKU also signed Kentucky transfer Dontaie Allen this offseason. WKU received a commitment from Jordan Rawls to rejoin the program, in addition to its earlier signees – Tyrone Marshall and Fallou Diagne – to join other key returners in Dayvion McKnight and Luke Frampton.
Jaylen Butz, Isaiah Cozart, Bailey Conrad and Sherman Brashear, who were all with the program last season, entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason.
Also this offseason, WKU head coach Rick Stansbury announced the promotion of Martin Cross to assistant coach and the hiring of Camron Justice as director of player development and video to his staff. Assistant coach Hennssy Auriantal is no longer with the program and is pursuing other basketball opportunities, according to WKU.
Cross is entering his eighth season overall on staff at WKU, including six as the associate director of basketball operations.
Justice finished his collegiate basketball career in 2021-22 with the Hilltoppers. He played for WKU in two seasons, separated by a year where he worked full-time in sales and as a graduate assistant in academics for the program.