Western Kentucky's track and field team returned to action following the holiday break with the two-day Kentucky-hosted Jim Green Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Lexington.
The Hilltoppers tallied seven top-10 finishes, led by Dartez Hamlin’s fifth-place showing in the 60-meter dash.
Alabama A&M, Bellarmine, Belmont, Butler, Campbellsville, Cincinnati, Dayton, Eastern Kentucky, Kansas State, Kentucky, Kentucky State, Middle Tennessee, North Carolina A&T, Ohio State, Southern Illinois, Tennessee State, Thomas More, WKU and Xavier all competed at the two-day outing from the Nutter Fieldhouse.
Hamlin reset his personal best in the 60 meters twice on the weekend, posting a time of 6.94 seconds in the prelims before turning in another best of 6.91 in the finals to take home the Tops’ lone top-five finish of the meet. Sheldon Noble locked up a top-10 finish for the Tops in the triple jump with a personal-best 14.95-meter mark for sixth place. Devon Montgomery added another personal best for WKU with a 4.45-meter clear in the pole vault.
On the women’s side, Alexis Williams turned in two top-10 finishes, earning the mark in both the 200 meters (24.54) and 400 meters (58.10) with a pair of personal bests. In the pole vault, Grace Turner added WKU’s final top-10 finish with a 3.55-meter clear for eighth place.
WKU will be back in action again the next two weekends with trips to Samford and Marshall on the schedule, respectively.
