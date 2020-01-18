Dartez Hamlin and Marlowe Mosley collected the first event titles of the season for Western Kentucky on Saturday at the two-day Samford Indoor Open in Birmingham, Ala.
The Hilltoppers brought home 20 top-10 finishes along with 20 personal bests while competing at the Birmingham CrossPlex for the first of three times this season.
On the men’s side, Hamlin brought home the 200-meter crown in his first race of the season after earning a mark of 21.59 seconds. The junior transfer also turned in another stellar showing in the 60-meter dash, running a 6.93 to finished fourth in the finals. In the 400 meters, Mosley clocked a 48.90 to clinch the event title.
Dedrick Troxell added a pair of top-five finishes in the 800 meters (fifth place) and mile (third place) with personal-best times of 1:55.69 and 4:17.58, respectively. Clint Sherman turned in a pair of top-10 finishes as well, taking home seventh in the mile (4:25.44) and third in the 3,000 meters (9:02.71), both personal bests for the sophomore. Jacob Steppe, Jacob Skillman and Ethan Snyder each added a top-10 finish as well.
Brett Brannon turned in a personal-best 15.38-meter mark in the weight throw to finish fifth, while Joel Dittoe earned eighth place in the event. Devon Montgomery accounted for the 15th top-10 finish on the men’s side, taking home runner-up honors in the pole vault with a clear of 4.40 meters.
On the women’s side, Alexis Williams clocked a 24.23 in the 200 meters for second place. Savannah Heckman added a top-10 finish in the mile run with a personal-best 5:13.90 time to go along with a sixth-place showing in the 3,000-meters with another personal-best time (10:39.11).
In the field, Annastacia Forrester took third place in the long jump with a mark of 5.56 meters. Grace Turner turned in a personal-best 3.75-meter clear in the pole vault to finish in second place. Nikki Ogorek recorded a 3.35-meter mark to tie for seventh in the event.
WKU will hit the road again next week for the Thundering Herd Invitational on Jan. 24-25 in Huntington, W.Va.
