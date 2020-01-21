Western Kentucky's Dartez Hamlin has repeated as the Conference USA Male Track Athlete of the Week after another stellar weekend, the league office announced Tuesday.
Hamlin earned one of the Hilltoppers’ two event titles at the Samford Indoor Open, winning the 200 meter in his first outing in the event this season.
“What an outstanding debut in the 200 meter for Dartez, showing he is one of the elite sprinters in C-USA,” WKU Cross Country/Track & Field coach Brent Chumbley said in a news release. “We are excited to see how much faster he runs as the season goes on and we can fine tune some things.”
In total, 18 teams were represented at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Hamlin brought home the 200-meter crown in his first race of the season after earning a mark of 21.59. The junior-transfer also turned in another stellar showing in the 60-meter dash, running a 6.93 to bring home fourth place in the finals. The El Paso, Texas, native ran a 6.96 for fifth place in the 60-meter prelims and a 6.95 in the semifinals for sixth place.
Through three meets this season, Hamlin owns WKU’s top time in the 60-, 200- and 300-meter events. His mark of 21.59 in the 200 is tied for 52nd in the nation while leading all Conference USA competitors.
Hamlin is the first Hilltopper or Lady Topper to repeat either of the C-USA Track and Field weekly awards since Morgan McIntyre won the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Jan. 23 and Jan. 30 during the 2018 indoor campaign.
WKU now owns three weekly awards on the young season as Alexis Williams won the Female Track Athlete of the Week nod last week as well.
