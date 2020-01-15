Western Kentucky's Dartez Hamlin and Alexis Williams were named Conference USA’s Male and Female Track Athlete of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Tuesday.
Over the weekend, Hamlin and Williams led WKU at the Kentucky-hosted Jim Green Invitational. Alabama A&M, Bellarmine, Belmont, Butler, Campbellsville, Cincinnati, Dayton, Eastern Kentucky, Kansas State, Kentucky, Kentucky State, Middle Tennessee, North Carolina A&T, Ohio State, Southern Illinois, Tennessee State, Thomas More, WKU and Xavier all competed at the two-day meet.
Hamlin reset his personal best in the 60-meter race twice on the weekend, posting a time of 6.94 seconds in the prelims before turning in another best of 6.91 in the finals to take home the Tops’ lone top-five finish of the meet. The El Paso, Texas native’s mark ranks fifth among all Conference USA competitors in the event this season.
On the women’s side, Williams turned in two top-10 finishes, earning the mark in both the 200 meters (24.54) and 400 meters (58.10) with a pair of personal bests. Both of the Hampton, Ga., native’s times are the best in C-USA this season. Williams’ 200-meter mark ranks 26th across the NCAA to date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.