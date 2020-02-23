Western Kentucky Track & Field junior Dartez Hamlin highlighted the final day of the Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships by winning the men’s 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 21.12 seconds. Hamlin registered three of the 12 Hilltopper personal bests across the two-day meet from the Birmingham CrossPlex.
“Obviously the highlight of the day was Dartez winning the 200 with a blistering 21.12,” WKU coach Brent Chumbley said in a news release.
The Lady Toppers finished in 12th place in the 13-team women’s field with 11 points. Alexis Williams, Katie Isenbarger, Grace Turner and Annastacia Forrester all contributed points from the two-day meet.
On the men’s side, WKU finished in 10th in the 10-team field, collecting 18 points. Hamlin earned 10 with his event title while Dedrick Troxell tallied five and Sheldon Noble recorded three.
Hamlin registered a personal-best time in all three of his races at the Championships. He is the first Hilltopper to win the C-USA indoor 200-meter title since Emmanuel Dasor repeated in 2015 and 2016.
After earning the last place into Sunday’s men’s mile event finals, Troxell moved up the board to finish fourth with a personal-best time of 4:12.03. He was also one of four Hilltopper representatives in the men’s 3000m, finishing 24th with a time of 8:50.82. Clint Sherman led the Tops in the event, finishing 20th after running a personal-best 8:40.09.
Will Perrone ran his second personal-best of the weekend in the event, recording a 9:04.41. Jacob Skillman rounded out the Hilltopper competitors with a 9:09.60 reading.
Joel Dittoe turned in a 13.51-meter mark in the men’s shot put for 18th place.
On the women’s side, Williams took fifth place in the 200-meter finals after running a 24.48.
Savannah Heckman added her second personal best in as many days, running a 10:18.01 in the women’s 3000 meter.
In the field events, Isenbarger took home fifth place in her second high jump competition of the season – clearing 1.70 meters. Forrester finished 10th in the event, jumping 1.60 meters.
Forrester also competed in Sunday’s triple jump, where she registered a bound of 11.17 meters.
Turner and Nikki Ogorek wrapped up the WKU competitors on Sunday, finishing eighth and 16th, respectively, in the women’s pole vault. Turner was the top freshman finisher after clearing 3.71 meters.
