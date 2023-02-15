Western Kentucky junior guard Hope Sivori made an immediate impact when she arrived at WKU in the fall of 2020.
Thrust into a prominent role, Sivori earned Co-Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors. That success didn’t continue last year and Sivori’s role changed and her confidence waned.
The transition from starting point guard to shooting guard – and one of the top threats off the bench – has continued this year, with Sivori playing some of the best basketball of her WKU career in the last month. Sivori has played a big role in WKU’s recent success – winning 10 out of the last 12 games – and she said her confidence is growing.
“Just knowing that they believe in me, and I believe in myself, has given me more confidence,” Sivori said.
WKU coach Greg Collins said Sivori is a shining example of taking adversity and turning it into positives.
“I think she has accepted that role, relishes that role,” Collins said. “She comes in and she is a huge lift. That’s why she has been the leading scorer (multiple times). She comes in and doesn’t have fear, which is a little bit like a lottery ticket sometimes because you don’t know which way that is going to go. She doesn’t have fear. She just has a great competitive spirit.”
When Sivori arrived at WKU after starring at Mercy Academy, the Lady Toppers were a bit in flux and needed someone to step up.
“I knew when we brought her in as a walk-on that she was a tough kid – a tough, hard-nosed competitor,” Collins said. “We needed that. It was that COVID year and we had a bunch of kids graduate. You couldn’t go out and recruit like you normally do. I knew, if nothing else, she would bring an edge to practice. It was shortly after that you could tell she was going to be able to compete.”
Sivori played in 23 games with 20 starts, primarily as the point guard. She averaged 9.6 points and 4.2 assists a game. With that success came a bit of comfort, perhaps a little too much.
“I just got comfortable,” Sivori said. “I was shooting the ball well my freshman year. I was playing well. We didn’t have anything to lose. We were so young. None of us were expecting to play the minutes we had to play. It forced us to play free.
“Sophomore year, we were good. Players came in to put a little pressure on us.”
That sophomore season saw a shift in Sivori’s role, going from the starting lineup to coming off the bench. There was also a transition from being WKU’s point guard to more of a scoring threat as a shooting guard.
“I don’t think there was a lot of competition my freshman year,” Sivori said. “And then I got relaxed and my sophomore year (coach Collins) proved that I have to work hard. Honestly, it was the best thing that ever happened to me because now I know I have to fight for something. It forced me to really grow up and have to compete.”
She took the new role as a challenge and the competitor kicked in.
“I kind of got down on myself,” Sivori said. “I’ve always been a point guard, but I think coach Collins saw a different side in me that no other coaches really saw. … I just accepted that’s what he liked, that’s what he wanted and that’s how he wanted to play.”
Sivori said the shift from point guard to shooting guard also made the transition a little easier to take.
“Being a shooting guard is a lot easier than being a point guard,” Sivori said. “Being a point guard is stressful. You are the one setting up the plays, taking care of the ball, getting people open for open shots. You are the head guy on the court. It’s kind of easier to be the shooting guard, so I don’t hate it.”
Sivori has continued to thrive this season. She is shooting a career-best 38% from 3-point range, leading the Lady Toppers with 41 made 3s. She’s third on the team in scoring at 8.8 points a game, but is averaging slightly more in conference play – totaling 16 points or more in four of the last six games.
Sivori said she continues to work on her game, shooting with assistant coach Ivy Woodcock for 30 minutes before practice every day. The hard work has not just helped her game, but her confidence.
“I kind of get mad at myself to this day because I am doing well now, but I could have done this last year,” Sivori said. “Then I could have been even better this year. I’m kind of mad at myself that I didn’t take advantage of coach Ivy wanting to shoot with me every day. I just settled. I got relaxed.”
Collins said her hard work on both sides of the ball is just one of the reasons why Sivori has also emerged as someone who leads by example.
“Hope has really stepped into that role where she is a positive voice, a good example of getting in the gym consistently and working on what she has to work on to get better,” Collins said. “She has become one the real positive, high energy, never give up voices on the roster.”
As the Lady Toppers head down the stretch of the regular season and prepare for next month’s Conference USA Tournament, Sivori said she is super excited to see where this team can go – and how she can help the team reach that destination.
“This is the closest we have ever been,” Sivori said. “I wouldn’t want to do it with any other team – any other people. We are fighters. We are grinders and will do whatever it takes to win.”