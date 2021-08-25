Jackson Harlan has decided to transfer from Western Kentucky after two seasons with the men's basketball team, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard appeared in 11 games with WKU, playing 22 minutes total off the bench.
He scored five points, going 1-for-4 from the field, 1-for-2 from 3-point range and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. He had one rebound, one assist and one steal.
The Albany native came to WKU after a standout career at Clinton County, where he finished second all-time on the program's career scoring list with 2,128 points. He averaged 23.9 points and 4.5 rebounds as a senior for the 24-8 Bulldogs, which finished the season in the Region 4 semifinals. He was the Region 4 Player of the Year and a finalist for Kentucky's Mr. Basketball award, as well as a First Team All-State selection.
WKU announced Wednesday the addition of two new transfer guards with Sherman Brashear from Panola College and Keith Williams from Cincinnati.
WKU is scheduled to open the season Nov. 9 at E.A. Diddle Arena against Alabama State, a source told the Daily News on July 8.