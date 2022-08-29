This weekend’s trip to Hawaii will be special for Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton, but his focus remains the same as it would heading into any weekend during the football season – on winning games.
WKU’s fourth-year head coach will return to where his coaching career started when the Hilltoppers make the trip to Hawaii for an 11 p.m. CDT game Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu.
“It’ll be neat. Unfortunately for me, all I’m focused on is trying to win a game,” Helton said. “I was there for four years. Very special place. We were there at a great time – June Jones was the head coach, we were winning, Timmy Chang was the quarterback, Nick Rolovich was the quarterback. I think of some great names, Chad Owens, Travis LaBoy, Ashley Lelie, Pisa Tinoisamoa – these were all great players for Hawaii.
“It’ll be special to go back there and to be on campus. I hear it’s a great venue. ... That’ll be neat, but at the end of the day we’re just focused on going to try to win a football game.”
Helton, after his playing career as a quarterback at Houston ended, joined Hawaii’s program as a graduate assistant during the 2000 season before moving into a special teams role on staff from 2001-03.
Those days, things were “a little bit different,” Helton says – he recalls having to be at the airport a couple of times early in the morning to pick up film being flown in so they could cut it and prepare for games. He got tastes for new foods, like spam musubi, poke and plate lunches, and “it was like a four-year honeymoon” with his wife, April, as the two had just gotten married. Their first daughter, Shelby Grace, was born in Hawaii and he says “she has a Hawaiian middle name and she’s been trying to get back there ever since, if that tells you anything – she has a lot of the aloha spirit in her.”
“Just the culture, the food, the people – it’s a one of a kind place. It really is,” Helton said. “It’s a place where everybody’s always pulling for each other. What I love about the University of Hawaii – it’s more than just you the individual, it’s more than the university, it’s about the state and how you represent the state.
“That’s the one thing that stood out to me and that’s why I keep coming back to this game for our guys – it’s a big game for us. If we can go out there and get a win, it’ll be a big win for us because they are going to be a good football team. It is going to be a competitive game and they have tremendous pride. That’s probably the biggest thing that stands out to me when you go over there.”
Hawaii went 3-9 in 2000, 9-3 in 2001, 10-4 in 2002 and 9-5 in Helton’s last year there in 2003.
The Rainbow Warriors hired Chang as their 25th head coach Jan. 22, after going 6-7 in 2021 and 5-4 the year prior. Hawaii was picked to finish last in the MWC’s West Division by a panel of the league’s media entering the season, and fell 63-10 to Vanderbilt in its season opener Saturday.
Chang was a four-year starter at quarterback for Hawaii from 2000-04, where he set NCAA all-time passing and total offense records and had 117 touchdowns, which ranked third all-time. He led the Rainbow Warriors to three bowl games, was a two-time Hawaii Bowl most outstanding player and had a program-record 29 wins at quarterback. He was also a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award, given to the nation’s top quarterback, his final season.
Helton has faith the team’s quarterback during his days as an assistant at Hawaii will get the program going in the right direction.
“Timmy’s just a great guy, just a pure-hearted guy. Just so excited for him that he gets to go back home and be the head coach at Hawaii and lead that team. I think he’s the perfect guy to do that,” Helton said. “I think June Jones set the tone for what it could be and I think Nick Rolovich did a great job, kind of got that back going again. There’s no question in my mind Timmy’s going to do that again – he’s just the right guy for the job.
“As a player, just a great player, man. I remember him breaking the all-time pass record, Ty Detmer’s record. It was a sold-out crowd and he runs over and gives his dad the ball. His dad worked for the line crew for the TV crew. Just a special moment. That’s the kind of guy he is. He’s a guy that’s going to think of other people first and I’m sure that’s the way he probably is as a head coach – he’s probably putting other people in front of him. Happy for him. He’s going to have a lot of success and there’s no question he’ll get that thing going there for sure.”
After his time in Hawaii ended, Helton worked in assistant roles at Memphis, UAB, Cincinnati, WKU, USC and Tennessee, before returning to Bowling Green as the Hilltoppers’ head coach ahead of the 2019 season. He’s led WKU to a 23-15 overall record and three bowl appearances – with two wins – in his first three seasons, and started his fourth with a 38-27 victory over Austin Peay in the team’s season opener Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Hilltoppers will have to deal with the challenges of the long trip, which they leave for Thursday morning, but the trip is one Helton is looking forward to.
“As far as the travel, you’ve got to pick your poison – do you get on Hawaii time or do you stay on your time? We’ll be dealing with a little bit of jet lag, but at the end of the day, ball’s ball. No matter what time you play, you better be ready to roll,” Helton said.
“I think our guys, this football team, is excited at the opportunity, excited to face a really good opponent. It’ll be a great honor to go there and play a really good team in the University of Hawaii, so there’s a lot of excitement for us to go over there and get a chance to play.”{&end}