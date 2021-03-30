HBU transfers hope to bring offense, wins to WKU

Western Kentucky is hoping to develop a new-look offense this spring in preparation for the fall under the direction of new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, but a handful of players will be staying in a familiar system.
Kittley was introduced as the program's new offensive coordinator in December after serving in the same role for Houston Baptist for three seasons, and had four players – quarterback Bailey Zappe and receivers Jerreth and Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff – follow him to WKU. Three of the four are on campus and trying to help get their new teammates acclimated to what they're hoping will be a high-octane offense.
"They're extra coaches on the field for us. That can't be understated," Kittley said March 16, after the team's first practice. "Just really honored those guys are here with me and really proud to still be their coach."
WKU struggled offensively in the 5-7 2020 season, ranking 12th of the 13th teams in Conference USA that played last fall in scoring offense at 19 points per game – only Florida Atlantic's 18.9 points were lower. The Hilltoppers were 12th in total offense at 290.3 yards per game, 11th in rushing offense at 125 yards per game and 11th in passing offense at 165.3 yards per game.
With Houston Baptist's offensive production under Kittley and with the core of his offense now with him in Bowling Green, expectations are high for 2021. He didn't hold back from that when introduced, either, saying, "Bottom line is I was brought here to light up the scoreboard," and that 40 points per game was the goal.
But the main message at the start of spring? The guys making the 853-mile transition from Husky Stadium to Houchens-Smith Stadium just want to win, and are using the spring to try to get ready for that.
"(The goal is) just to begin to build that chemistry together. We're still installing plays and trying to help everybody understand the offense. That's basically what this spring is all about – just getting everybody on the same page – but the one goal is to win," Zappe said after his first practice at WKU. "We've got a heckuva defense, got a heckuva O-line now, I'm joining a winning tradition here and it's really exciting. Like I said, my one goal is to win and we're going to do everything in our power to do that."
With the majority of the FCS season getting canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, HBU played just four games, but still put up eye-popping numbers on offense.
The Huskies averaged 33.7 points per game, with three of those four games coming against FBS opponents, and averaged 459.5 yards passing per game. Zappe, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound graduate student, completed 141 of 215 passes for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns to just one interception. His yards passing per game were over 100 more than UCF's Dillon Gabriel, the FBS leader.
Zappe, who is more of a pocket passer but says he's been working on being able to get out of the pocket, had his signing announced Dec. 27 – the day after WKU's disappointing loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl. He entered the transfer portal after Kittley's departure from HBU, and says the coordinator was the first call he received.
"Western Kentucky was always my number one," Zappe said. "I had great calls with (WKU head) coach (Tyson) Helton – I really like coach Helton, he's a heckuva coach – but I had a few other offers and I was a little bit interested, but my heart was really here at WKU and coming here and playing under coach Kittley for another year. That's the decision I made, and so far it's turned out great."
Those others included an SEC program and a Big 12 program, according to Kittley, who wasn't sure if he'd be reunited with his quarterback at first.
"I think at the end of the day for him, I like to think him and I have got a great relationship, but also just him being in this for three years and him knowing this system – I think in the back of his mind it was more of 'What can I do to make sure I can be at the best of my ability and give myself the greatest chance to go to the NFL,' " Kittley said. "I think he knows with me and my style, we give the quarterback a lot of leeway. We throw the ball around pretty much more than anybody and I think he really loved that. I kind of had an inkling that he might whenever I took this job, but I'll be honest – I didn't know if he was coming here."
The other three? "Completely out of left field," Kittley said.
For the Sterns brothers – who were announced as Hilltoppers before Zappe – it wasn't much of a choice, however. They talked to coach Kittley to thank him for recruiting them, went into the transfer portal, and then the offer was there.
"For me and my brother, my dad was like, 'Y'all need to go there. Coach Kittley knows what he's talking about.' He's already like, 'Western Kentucky's got a winning culture.' He was like, 'Bailey's going there' – and he loves Bailey – so we were like, 'Alright,' " Jerreth, the older of the two, said. "We called coach Helton and coach Kittley back probably within 10 hours of them offering us, and we were like, 'We're coming.' We didn't have anything to wait on."
Jerreth, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound junior, was HBU's leading receiver with 47 receptions for 454 yards and five touchdowns last year. He's caught over 200 passes from Zappe during their time together in Houston.
"Honestly, I just want to win," Jerreth said. "But personal goal is I just want to be that gritty dude on third down that just makes the play, move the chains, be that guy on third down who, even though the defense knows it's going to me or whatever, just be the guy who moves the chains every time and just be reliable – zero drops."
Josh is the youngest in an athletic family, and comes to WKU after catching 13 passes for 403 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman at HBU. In addition to Jerreth in the family, there's brother Caden, who played at Texas and just had a pro day, according the Jerreth, brother Jordan, who played in the NFL with Kansas City, brother Jamison, who played at West Texas A&M and father James, who played basketball at Baylor.
Josh says being the youngest pushed him to compete with the others each day and made him better. According to Jerreth, Jamison is probably the best athlete among the brothers and Caden can jump the highest, but the youngest is the fastest. It showed with his 31 yards per reception last year, and the Hilltoppers are hoping he can bring a different element to an offense that struggled to make big plays last year.
"I am a deep threat. I take the top off," Josh said. "That's what I want people to know about my game."
Ratzlaff, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound graduate student was HBU's third-leading receiver last year and had 126 receptions for 1,538 yards and 15 touchdowns in 16 games over two years after playing two seasons at Golden West College. Ratzlaff isn't with the team for the spring session.
WKU is scheduled to hold practices a few times a week leading to its April 17 spring game, and is scheduled to kick off the 2021 season Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin.
The Hilltoppers' new offensive coordinator will be trying to light up the scoreboard when they do, and he'll have some familiar faces to try to do it with.
"Love all those guys. Got to know their families, got to know them in the recruiting process. They're just all really fine young men on and off the field and just very, very blessed to bring all four of those guys with me here," Kittley said. "Really, a shock, to be honest with you. Wasn't expecting all four, that's for sure."