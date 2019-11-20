A good majority of the work is complete.
Western Kentucky now has to fight through a few days of tournament play to boost its resume for the NCAA Tournament.
“As my granddad used to say, ‘The hay is in the barn a little bit,’ ” head volleyball coach Travis Hudson said.
The 19th-ranked Lady Toppers (28-1 overall, 14-0 Conference USA) put a cap on a perfect conference record with the C-USA regular-season championship after last weekend’s sweeps over Louisiana Tech and UAB.
WKU has the No. 1 seed in this weekend’s C-USA Tournament in Houston and will play No. 8 seed Middle Tennessee on Friday at noon with the match broadcast on ESPN+. If the Lady Toppers defeat MTSU for a third time this season, they’ll play the winner of No. 4 Marshall and No. 5 Florida Atlantic in the semifinals Saturday.
The conference title game is set for noon Sunday when WKU is expected to meet second-seed Rice, the host school, in a rematch of the five-set showdown from Nov. 10 that WKU won to set up its top-seeded spot.
Postseason tournaments are no daunting task for a Lady Toppers program that’s won six of its last eight conference tournaments. WKU was bounced out of the C-USA Tournament in the first round last year and missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
But the work is done and WKU’s resume merits an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Toppers rank 21st in the latest Ratings Percentage Index, the second C-USA team behind Rice at No. 14. By comparison, WKU’s RPI ranking hasn’t been this high since the latter part of the 2016 season when the team went 30-3 and undefeated in conference play.
“Our kids have played themselves into a position where win or lose the Conference USA Tournament, we’re going to be playing in the NCAA Tournament,” Hudson said. “That is a massive advantage knowing you can go into that tournament. It certainly won’t make our kids complacent. When there’s a trophy on the line, we’ll be ready.”
WKU’s regular-season title came after the Lady Toppers were picked to finish third in the league behind league favorite Rice and FAU. But the team only lost once, in a 3-1 decision to then 24th-ranked Louisville on Sept. 6. Then, WKU won 24 straight and currently has the nation’s longest current winning streak and an NCAA-best 20 sweeps.
“We always try to put a schedule together that would allow it if we play well,” Hudson said. “That’s why we play a challenging schedule. The one thing you know you’re going to get with a young team is inconsistency and this team has kind of flown in the face of that. We’ve been amazingly consistent throughout the year. I didn’t know if our team would be ready to get themselves there.
“I’m telling you, I take so much more pride in a regular-season championship than I do a tournament because it just says so much about getting themselves ready to play for a two to two-and-a-half month period. We talk about having different seasons and that season is behind us, so we go into the tournament and have another opportunity to win a championship.”
The Owls gave WKU its only five-set match in C-USA play this season and could very well play the Lady Toppers again on their home court Sunday. But WKU must first handle Middle Tennessee, the team’s biggest rival and a squad the Lady Toppers beat twice in the regular season. MTSU is in the tournament for the first time since 2013. The Lady Raiders and UAB are the only conference teams WKU played twice this season.
“It’s unique because we only played two teams in our league twice already,” Hudson said. “Playing for a third time, we’ll know each other really well, but everybody kind of knows who each other is, especially in this day and age with technology – there’s very few secrets at this juncture.
“There aren’t many surprises and it’s about us doing what we do well. We’re not going to reinvent ourselves a lot.”
