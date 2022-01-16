Western Kentucky's Savannah Heckman bested her personal record mile time by 19 seconds Saturday to log the third-fastest indoor female mile time in program history as the Hilltoppers wrapped up their weekend at the Commodore Challenge in Nashville.
“I think we had a mixed bag on results this weekend,” Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Brent Chumbley said in a news release. “We had some really good performances and some ‘first meet’ nerves. The biggest takeaway was the huge performance from Savannah."
Heckman clocked a 4:51.49 mile to finish second in the event out of 14 runners. She tied Breeda Dennehy’s time from 1991 and is just a second behind Vasity Chemweno (2011) and 10 seconds off Janet Jesang’s school record of 4:41.57 from 2010.
“Savannah running one of the top mile times in school history goes back to what I said after the cross country season concluded, that she’ll be a more dominant force on the track, and today she showed a preview of that,” said assistant coach Brooks LeCompte in a news release. “Her best performances will come in the longer events, but I could see her taking a few more stabs at the mile before the season is done.”
On the men’s side, Dedrick Troxell picked up a fifth-place finish in the mile with a personal best 4:09.89 and Clint Sherman placed 10th at 4:16.21.
Picking up another top finish was Steven Simmons out of the sprint group. He won the 300-meter out of 15 contestants. He clocked a 35.07 and finished just ahead of Gabriel Dozier who placed fourth with a time of 35.72. Demetrius Rolle finished fourth in the 60-meter finals with a PR of 6.81 while Simmons finished eighth (7.01) with a PR in the preliminary race.
On the women’s sprinting side, both Samyzia Sears and Audrey Griffin competed after struggling with injuries in 2021. Freshman Queen Couch also posted a PR in the 60-meter race at 7.70, just narrowly missing the finals.
In the field, the throws group picked up top finishes on the men’s side as Brett Brannon placed fifth in weight throw and Kaison Barton finished fourth in shot put. John Elam added seventh-place finishes in both events and on the women’s team, Ajla Basic did the same in weight throw.
WKU will return to the Nashville facility next weekend for the Vanderbilt Invitational on Friday and Saturday.