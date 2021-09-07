Western Kentucky cross country runner Savannah Heckman was named Conference USA Cross Country Female Athlete of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
The recognition marks the first time since 2014 that a WKU women’s runner has been named C-USA Athlete of the Week.
Heckman helped lead the women’s team to a fifth-place finish in its season opener at the Memphis Twilight Classic on Saturday.
The Louisville native recorded a personal record time of 17 minutes, 54.66 second in the 5K, helping her to place seventh out of 193 runners in the meet that featured other schools such as Alabama, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and UAB.
WKU will be back in action at the Vanderbilt-hosted Commodore Classic on Sept. 17.