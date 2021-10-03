Western Kentucky's cross country team wrapped up action at the Live in Lou Classic on Saturday at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park in Louisville.
The women's team placed 30th in the gold race with an average time of 18 minutes, 32.06 seconds in the 5k, while the men's squad finished 25th in the blue race with an average mark of 26:34.78 in the 8k.
"The women again had a very strong showing in a highly competitive field," WKU cross country head coach Brooks LeCompte said in a news release. "We had some women come back into the lineup after having off at Vanderbilt and had some women step up big for us. The top six women all recorded a PR or season-best in today's race.
"The men showed a little bit of improvement from our last meet, but we are still working through some kinks and figuring out how to best approach our race to get the best results. Progress was definitely made today, especially for the women's team."
The women's squad was led by Savannah Heckman and Lucy Rutherford, who have posted PRs in each of the first three meets to start the season. Heckman finished 33rd out of 399 runners with a time of 17:22.7, while Rutherford placed 99th with a mark of 18:06.8.
On the men's side, Dedrick Troxell paced the squad with a time of 25:23.7, finishing 23rd out of 532 runners. Keegan Barnette also set a collegiate PR in the race, placing 107th with a mark of 26:23.0.
WKU will close out its regular season in two weeks when it heads to Birmingham, Ala., for the Blazer Classic on Oct. 16.